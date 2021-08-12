University launches new nursing track to aid nursing demands

A growing demand for nurses has pushed the university to offer a new track in the area of nursing

The university has launched a second degree, part-time track for the Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the university’s Davie campus. The program was created as a way to meet the growing demands for registered nurses throughout South Florida and the nation.

The first class of graduates from the program have earned their degrees as of Aug. 10, according to the university’s news desk. The six-semester track helps prepare working professionals, who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in a different discipline, as professional nurses so they can become eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). The six-hour examination is used to determine if it’s safe for a person to begin practice as an entry-level nurse.

“We are extremely pleased with the outstanding accomplishments of this inaugural graduating class of the working professional BSN track and the exceptional leadership of our director, Kyndall Prichard, Ph.D., the faculty and staff,” said Karethy Edwards, associate dean for academic programs in the college of nursing told the university news desk.

With the help of the College of Business executive education team, the College of Nursing was able to provide concierge operations to the students. The concierge service is a full-service, all-inclusive BSN track designed for those who have busy personal or professional commitments, as well as those who prefer a full-service, structured cohort program.

The program includes a dedicated state-of-the-art education facility on the university’s Davie campus, clinical experiences throughout Broward County, and a dedicated program advisor who guides the students from admission to graduation of their degree.

