University reminds students of hurricane preparedness as season draws closer

Earlier today, the university sent out an email regarding the upcoming hurricane season, including information on accessing and receiving alerts and planning and preparedness. Hurricane season begins on Tuesday, June 1, and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The email stated that should a tropical storm or hurricane approach any university campuses, important information will be communicated through email, telephone calls, text messages, social media, and updates posted onto the university advisory page.

To make sure students are receiving the latest information, the email advised to “verify your emergency contact information is up to date by visiting the FAU alerts page, under the ‘How Do I Sign Up?’ section.” To ensure that students recognize alert calls, the university is also asking to save the alert number on their phones, which is 888-832-8695.

The email also gave students information on how to plan and prepare for the upcoming season. This includes creating an emergency kit and an emergency plan for the students as well as family, pets, and their homes.

Students can download the university’s preparedness and safety app, Owl Ready, on their phones on the Apple or Android store. Those who prefer not to have the app can receive the same information from the app by visiting the Emergency Management site. The Emergency Management site includes information about preparing, responding, and recovering from hurricanes and other weather incidents.

Resident students living on the Boca Raton or Jupiter campus can access the University Housing Hurricane Guide. Those students can work with their housing office to create a hurricane plan or update an existing one.

The last time resident students were evacuated due to a hurricane or tropical storm was in 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian. No reports of damages were reported to have occurred at any of the university campuses.

