University reaches over 300 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19

With two weeks left of the spring classes, the university has 21 active cases.

As of Monday, April 5, the university has reported 352 cumulative cases, 21 of which are active.

Of the 352 cumulative cases, 301 are students and 51 are employees at the university. Of the 21 active cases, 17 are students and four are employees.

As per the university’s coronavirus update page, the Boca Raton campus still has the highest percentage of cumulative cases with 94.3%. Jupiter comes in second with 3.4% of cumulative cases. Davie and Harbor Branch tie together for 1.1% for both campuses.

Back in January, the university had passed 100 with 126 cumulative cases. Of the 126, 107 were students and 19 were employees.

In February, the university passed over 200 with 225 cumulative cases. 225 of them were students and 40 were employees.

In total, 139 cases had been reported in between the January and February update. 127 cases had been reported from February until now. That means from January until present day, 226 new cases were reported since January.

On March 9, FAU President John Kelly sent out an email letting students know that of an in-person return for the fall semester. While the university will continue to implement Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, Kelly said in the email that a return to the “traditional” semester would allow not only to bring the campus back together but the reinvigoration of “campus life and activities so all students can experience the most engaging collegiate experience possible.”

Students started signing up for the summer and fall semesters on March 29, dependent on their classification and total number of credits. The summer semester starts May 8 with final grades due Aug. 11. The fall semester will start Aug. 21 with final grades due on Dec. 17.

Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.