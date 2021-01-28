FAU reaches over 100 positive cases of COVID-19 for the Spring semester

Three weeks into the semester and the university has 21 active cases of coronavirus.

A sign outside of Innovation Village Apartments reminds students, faculty and parents to practice social distancing. Photo by Alex Liscio.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28, Florida Atlantic University has reported over 100 cumulative cases, with 126 cases in total. Out of the 126, 22 are active cases. Active cases are those where people are still infected or are still infectious with COVID-19.

Of the 126 cumulative cases, 107 are students and 19 employees at the university. Of the 22 active cases, 14 are students and 8 are employees.

On the university’s coronavirus update page, the Boca Raton campus has the highest percentage of cases cumulative with 89.6%. The Jupiter campus came in second with 7.2% of cumulative cases.

Back in December, FAU had reached a total of 369 cumulative cases, at the time the story was reported. Of the 369 total cases, 340 were from students and 29 from employees.

The university has a link for “21 for Spring 2021” on their coronavirus update page. The page has 21 different things for students and employees to know about the semester. The topics range from academic instruction to wellness attestation and workplace.

The same information was also sent to students in separate emails in between the days of Jan. 5 and Jan. 14.

Other universities also update their pages with the number of total cases each week. For example, Florida State University has 1,811 and Florida Gulf Coast University has 112 cases to name a few.

The FAU coronavirus update page reminds students to continue to report to Student Health Services if experiencing COVID-19 or flu symptoms, being exposed to COVID-19, or have recently tested positive.

The phone numbers for the three clinic locations to book appointments are:

*Boca Raton-(561) 297-3512

*Davie-(954) 236-1556

*Jupiter-(561) 799-8678

The Boca Raton clinic location is also offering walk-up testing to those asymptotic individuals.

Priority for walk-up testing will be given to those who are asymptotic due to possible recent exposure or those experiencing symptoms.Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this story or other stories, email her at [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.