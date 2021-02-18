FAU reaches more than 200 positive cases for the Spring semester

Not even a month after reaching 100 cases, the university now has 225 cumulative cases.

As of Thursday, Feb. 18, Florida Atlantic University has reported over 200 cumulative cases in total. Out of the 225 cases, 33 are still active.

225 of them are students and 40 are employees. Of the 33 active cases, 27 are students, and six are employees.

On the university’s coronavirus update page, the Boca Raton campus still has the highest percentage of cumulative cases with 94%. The Jupiter campus comes in second with 4.5% of cumulative cases.

Last month, the University Press reported that the university had passed 100 cumulative cases of coronavirus. At the time, the cumulative case count was 126. Of the 126, 107 were from students, and 19 from employees. That means that 139 cases have been reported since Jan. 28

Earlier this month, the university sent out an email notifying students about increasing the capacity at events. Events are to not exceed 50 people maximum or 25% capacity, as long as arrangements are made with Student Affairs Department or Student Government programs.

The FAU coronavirus update page continues to remind students to report to Student Health Services if experiencing COVID-19 or flu symptoms, being exposed to COVID-19, or have recently tested positive.

The phone numbers for the three clinic locations to book appointments are:

*Boca Raton-(561) 297-3512

*Davie-(954) 236-1556

*Jupiter-(561) 799-8678

The Boca Raton Tech Runway location is still offering walk-up testing to those asymptotic individuals.

