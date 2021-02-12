‘Owl Ride’ initiative gives FAU students discounted Lyft rides

According to an Instagram post from Student Government, FAU students will receive discounted rides from Lyft.

The “Owl Ride” program by Lyft offers students 75 percent off of two Lyft rides each month, no matter the location or time of day.

The program was announced on Nov. 4, 2020 by Student Government in an Instagram post. FAU sent an email on Nov. 4 with the Lyft passes, students will be able to activate their Lyft passes from that email.

Student body president Celine Persaud said that Student Government had the partnership with Uber, but they stopped communicated with them when the pandemic started.

“We wanted to continue some sort of ride share program because we felt that student safety was still important, so we started with Lyft,” Persaud said. “The Lyft program gives a 75% discount on up to two rides a month per student, so the month spent each month varies based off of how many students use it.”

According to the Lyft app, the maximum amount a student can save per ride is $15 and the discount applies to the fare, service fee, tolls, and taxes only.

Colby Guy is the Editor-In-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs