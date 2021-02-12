FAU increases the number of people allowed at events

In-person event guidelines were updated as FAU seeks to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Student Activities and Involvement sent out an email Feb. 11 updating current capacity limits for on campus and off-campus events.

The number of people allowed at such events has increased.

According to an email sent out by Donald Van Pelt Jr., the director of Student Activities and Involvement, Registered Student Organizations can host events with up to a maximum of 20 people.

The previous capacity limit was 10 people maximum.

Events hosted by the Student Affairs Department and Student Government Programs can have a maximum of 50 participants.

Before the update, the allowed number of participants was 20.

All events must be approved by the appropriate personal as well as Student Union and follow FAU COVID-19 guidelines.

Van Pelt Jr. reminded recipients of the email to follow COVID-19 safety protocols for indoor and outdoor events. This includes washing/sanitizing hands and social distancing.

The university released this update in conjunction with FAU Guidelines and Frameworks for Events & Gatherings to keep participants safe.

