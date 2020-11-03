FAU students turn out to vote on Election Day

Students headed to Abessinio Court at FAU Arena to day to make their voices heard in the 2020 Election.

The polling place for voting on Election Day was at FAU Arena and operated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Photo by Alex Liscio

It’s Tuesday, Election Day and it seems that most FAU students did early voting, considering there wasn’t a massive line outside of Abessinio Court. The remaining students who did not vote early, however, were seen walking in and out of the building which stayed open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s my responsibility to voice my opinion and voice others’ opinions who do not get the opportunity,” Nina Antoine, a junior biology major at FAU said.

Students were taking their right to vote seriously and made sure their opinions were being heard.

“Women didn’t have the right to vote for a long time, so we should exercise the right that they fought for,” Avery Asher, a freshman at FAU said.

As soon as students exited the polling station, “I voted!” stickers could be seen worn upon their person, showing fellow Owls that they did their civic duty.

For many students, it was their first time voting. Jack Trathen, a junior Biology major, said that he liked the voting experience. He was initially worried in the beginning that he would not be able to vote, since he was registered in Fort Myers, but got it sorted and was able to fill out his ballot.

There was a big split to see who supported which candidate. Signs were placed strategically in places for incoming voters to see. They read “Trump/Pence,” “Biden/Harris,” and “Mike Caruso,” who is running for State representative of District 89.

“There is a lot more controversy in this election,” Dontaysha Gobourne, a junior Criminal Justice major at FAU said.

Students spoke on the candidates and how they felt about them regarding their actions gearing up towards election day.

“I voted for Trump,” Trathen said. “His policies have our best interest in mind, I feel like he cares for the American people.”

Antoine discussed how during Trump’s presidency, a lot of “things in the dark” have had some light shed onto them, such as the killing of Black people and how the media has been covering more stories like Black Lives Matter.

“I think this election is the biggest election in the history of the country,” Antoine said. She is worried about the outcome of the election because either way there will be chaos. “Tonight and tomorrow will be chaos,” she said.

Voters did not seem to be all that affected by the circumstances that COVID-19 had put into place this year, they just called it more of an inconvenience than anything. They came equipped with their masks and headed straight inside.

“Elderly people seemed to be affected the most since they are more susceptible to contracting it,” Asher said. Causing them to likely cast their votes by mail in ballet.

Amidst controversy on whether or not votes count and that the Electoral College is the real decision-maker behind the election, students are adamant about their vote and think that all votes count towards the election.

“The Electoral College is a corrupt system,” Asher added. He gave reasons such as the unfair amount of power it has and how it affected the presidential election four years ago to rule in favor of Trump even though he did not win the popular vote against Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post’s article written by Katy Collin on the Electoral College goes into detail about how the Electoral College and how it has “overruled the popular vote for the second time in the last five presidential elections.”

Everyone’s itching for their candidate to win. Whether it’s Biden or Trump, the stakes are high.

“I’m worried Trump may win again because there are a lot of Trump supporters here, but there are a lot of students voting so that could give Biden a chance,” Gobourne said.

While Gobourne gave her vote to the Democratic party, Trathen put his selection to the Republican candidate.

“I hope Trump wins, although the polls were swaying towards Biden,” Trathen said.

The voters’ predictions towards the outcome of the election turn into prayers and crossed fingers for the candidate of their choice.

Elliot Rodriguez is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]