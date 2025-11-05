Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Basketball: FAU takes first win against Florida Memorial, 89-46

Coach LeAnn Freeland earns her first win at FAU as she and her team lead a 43-point win against Florida Memorial University.
Florida Atlantic’s women’s basketball team high-fiving after a big play in their season opener against Florida Memorial University on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Aldana Jure, Staff Writer
November 5, 2025

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball defeated Florida Memorial University in the Owls’ season opener at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, 89-46.  

The team has a brand-new coaching staff, eight newcomers, and just three returning players. The Owls wrapped up the 2024-25 season with an overall record of (11-21) and an American Conference record of (3-15).  

Head Coach LeAnn Freeland expressed early on at 2025 Media Day on Oct. 8 about how she and her staff are ready to shock the school with this team: “Our staff and our players have been working extremely hard in the free season to get ready for the season.” 

FAU has won the last 14 games against FMU, with its most recent victory, aside from last night’s, coming in a 71-63 win during the 2021-22 season. FMU scored the first points of the game and led in the first two minutes, but FAU managed to turn the close game around and finish the first half with a score of 21-18.  

The Owls continued to pull away from FMU, leading by 17 points at the end of the first quarter, 39-22, and finished the second quarter up by 13 points, 41-28.  

“They’re a very talented team, but they’re not as deep as us. So, you know, over time that will kind of break you down mentally and physically, and I thought that was the difference,” Freeland said, reflecting on her team’s first quarter performance.

In the fourth quarter of the game, guard Haley Walker, following a rebound, was just a basket away from getting a double-double when she ran into FMU Guard Jazlynn Givens. When she fell, she landed on her elbow. She didn’t get up until a trainer examined her; she was later taken out of the game for the rest of the match.  

“She’s extremely tough, as you can see with her performance tonight,” and “we’re hopeful that you know she’ll be okay in a few days, and hopefully, she’ll be okay and ready to play this weekend,” Freeland said.  

The FAU Owls already have two injured players waiting to return to action. Guard Ta’Ziah Jenks and guard Erin Rodgers supported the team from the bench as they worked on their recovery. “We’re just waiting for them to feel one hundred percent and get the clearance,” Freeland said.

In the final quarter, FMU experienced a scoring drought of just under five minutes, during which FAU capitalized and scored 13 points. The Owls continued to hold off FMU from scoring for another three minutes, ending the game with a 43-point lead.  

Forward Vivian Onugha was the Owls’ top performer with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and shot 80% from the field (8-10). Close behind was guard Grace Carstensen with 21 points, two assists and shot 63% from the field (7-11).

Onugha stated that her success was not solely due to her performance. “Everything like the win, and my 24 points and the rebounds came from my teammates, without them, I don’t think I would have that … together as a team.”  

Combined, FAU shot 45% from the field, 37% from three, and 18% from the free-throw line.  

FAU will fly to Georgia to take on Kennesaw State University at KSU Convocation Center on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. 

Aldana Jure is a staff writer for the University Press. 

