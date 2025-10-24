Editorial: 10 things to know in 10 days; a cheat-sheet for FAU basketball game days

For Florida Atlantic basketball fans, game day at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena is more than just a sporting event. From students camping outside “The Elly” the night before tipoff to the thunder of “Swag Surf” echoing through the stands, FAU has built a home-court culture that competes with programs twice its size.

With just 10 days until tipoff, we’ve pulled together the ultimate cheat sheet for both newcomers and seasoned fans to make the most out of FAU basketball game days. Here are 10 things every Owl should know before tip-off:

Arrive early for the best seats

Imagine having to camp outside of your college’s arena the night before their home opener just to secure a spot in line for the game… except you don’t have to imagine it… because this really happened.

On Nov. 14, 2023, students used cots, sleeping bags, and even tents to camp outside of “The Elly” the night before to secure a spot in line for FAU men’s basketball’s home opener versus Eastern Michigan University.

Student section seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and stadium doors typically open 60 to 90 minutes before tip-off. Early arrival means better seating, shorter lines, and a chance to catch player warm-ups, which can be just as much fun as the game itself.

Sandstorm, red-out, or theme night?

FAU hosts several themed home games throughout the season; the most iconic one is the ‘Sandstorm’ tradition, where t-shirts coat the seats of the arena and the team wears their ‘sand’ colored jerseys to match.

This theme is typically announced around conference play and is not scheduled until about two weeks before the game itself.

(P.S., these games tend to get packed quickly, so make sure to arrive early.)

The student section, aka The Prowlers

According to the Prowlers website, FAU earned a student section ranking of 15th in the country for the 2022-23 season.

If you thought the game was fun, imagine how much more fun it is with the student section cheering on. How many schools do you know that have a crew of inflatable flamingos running around alongside the swim and dive team to distract the opposing team at the free-throw line?

(yes… in their Speedos…)

“Swag Surf”

When the beat to Swag Surfin’ drops inside “The Elly,” you know what time it is.

“Swag Surf” has become one of FAU’s most iconic in-game traditions, especially during football and basketball games. The student section packs in shoulder to shoulder, hands waving in the air, swaying in perfect rhythm as the arena erupts into song and chants.

New eras for both teams

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are entering new chapters this season.

Under head coach John Jakus’ second year, a fresh roster awaits, led by new leadership, eager to prove they can carry the momentum of recent success into a brand-new season.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has undergone a near-complete rebuild; since hiring head coach LeAnn Freeland in April, she and her staff have been working hard in the off-season, bringing in new players and energy that’s already sparking excitement among fans and students.

Learn the players

Before you can cheer like a true Owl, you’ve got to know who you’re cheering for.

Junior guard Devin Vanterpool returns as the lone player from the “Dusty May era,” stepping into a leadership role with his poise, ball-handling, and clutch scoring. Indiana University transfer Kanaan Carlyle adds explosive scoring and shot creation, while University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) transfer Devin Williams brings size and rim protection inside.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Elohim from the University of Southern California (USC) offers athleticism and versatility on the wing. Freshman guard Josiah Parker from Overtime Elite stands out for his high basketball IQ and smooth shooting, adding another steady playmaker to the Owls’ young, fast-paced player core.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has been completely rebuilt under new head coach LeAnn Freeland. Graduate guard Jada Jenks and sophomore forward Erin Rodgers return as key pieces, bringing stability and experience to a retooled roster. Graduate guard Jess Moors, who transferred with Freeland from Nova Southeastern University, adds size and a strong perimeter presence.

Know the chants

“Let’s go, Owls!” and “FAU! FAU!” chants, followed by lots of stomping, echo throughout the arena all game long. It’s the kind of energy that makes every shot made feel more electric and every defensive stop even louder.

Tailgates

No, the tailgates don’t just occur for football season. Yes, they are just as fun.

Before tip-off, students and fans gather outside the arena, where fraternities set up big tents and blast loud music, flash crazy lights, and sometimes, fans even like to barbecue from their cars and hang out.

The tradition was revived for a 2 p.m. game against in-state conference rivals, the University of South Florida Bulls, last season, and there were two more for 9 p.m. tip-offs against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Wichita State University.

For big matchups, such as conference rivals or theme nights (like “Sandstorm”), tailgates can start hours before the doors open.

Owlsley and Hoot

How could we forget to include the FAU legends?

A staple at every home game, Owsley and Hoot are the ultimate dynamic duo; even down to their matching jerseys (how cute!) Whether it’s taking pictures with fans, sitting in the student section, waving flags and props around, or dancing at halftime, Owlsley and Hoot bring the energy to every home game.

Simply put, no FAU basketball game is complete without them.

Courtside high-fives

What better way to celebrate an Owls win than by celebrating with the Owls themselves?

Line up at the sidelines and baselines of the court after the final buzzer goes off and the teams go around the court and give fans celebratory high-fives, handshakes, hugs, you name it.

Tip-off begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3 at home as men’s basketball takes on Boston College, and women’s basketball opens its season Tuesday, Nov. 4 at home against Florida Memorial University.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information on this and other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @angieemartell.