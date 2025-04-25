More than just trees: Explore FAU’s Robert J. Huckshorn Arboretum

From birds to butterflies, the Robert J. Huckshorn Arboretum on Florida Atlantic University’s John D. MacArthur campus in Jupiter may seem like a sea of trees, but in reality, it is home to a near-endless list of wildlife.

Walking through the Arboretum, one can discover the flourishing plant life of the urban forest, unique ecosystems and diverse bird populations with over 100 documented species. This year marks the Arboretum’s 20th anniversary, but the history of the man-made forest dates back to when it started off as a flat patch of grass.

In 2004, former FAU Vice President Robert J. Huckshorn proposed an Arboretum, a botanical garden with trees and other woody plants, to be built as his retirement gift. According to the Arboretum’s website, Huckshorn thought it would serve as a serene place for the community to escape from the rush of everyday life.

“Over the years, it has just grown to be this giant urban forest, and it’s crazy to think that it used to be grass 20 years ago,” said Alana Edwards, the education and training coordinator at FAU’s Center for Environmental Studies since 1999.

Edwards has managed the Arboretum since its conception in 2004. She said the construction began with its butterfly garden in 2005. She said her team brought Huckshorn’s “wild” vision to life by recreating some of Florida’s natural ecosystems.

According to the Arboretum’s page, the design of the land includes the “Tropical Hardwood Hammock” ecosystem, which features Marlberry plants and Gumbo Limbo trees. The “Cabbage Palm Oak Hammocks” host Cabbage Palm and Live Oak trees. The “Pine Flatwoods” showcase flat terrain and pine trees, while the “Mixed Hardwood Swamp” represents a wetland ecosystem with diverse trees and grasses.

The butterfly garden is home to over 20 species of butterflies and other winged insects, which thrive among the abundance of Florida native plants, according to a research thesis written by FAU student Tyler Bertolami in 2016.

Beyond butterflies, the Arboretum has become a haven for birdlife. It is recognized as a hotspot in the birdwatching community, with over 100 bird species recorded on the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website. From bluejays to hummingbirds, the list of birds spotted in this thriving urban forest continues to grow each week, according to eBird data.

“I actually haven’t seen any other hummingbirds in Florida, other than in the Arboretum,” said the President of the Enviro Club of Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, Allison MacKenzie.

MacKenzie, who connects with other like-minded environmentalists through this club on the Jupiter campus, thinks the birds are attracted to the plants and flowers in the Arboretum.

The Arboretum partners with the National Audubon Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting birds and their natural habitats, to host bird walks which allows visitors to learn about the common local bird species in the area. According to the Arboretum’s website, these walks take place in late March and early April, at the beginning of bird migration season, making it the best time of year to spot various bird species.

The Arboretum also serves as a bridge between education and nature. Huckshorn envisioned the Arboretum as a great teaching and research resource for the FAU community on campus. Even after his passing in 2018, his vision continues to shape the land, which Edwards described as an “outdoor classroom,” allowing teachers and students to learn in a more natural environment.

William O’Brien, a professor of Environmental Studies at the Wilkes Honors College, has been involved with the Arboretum since its creation. He described it as an “oasis” and a great addition to the university.

“If you go to the Jupiter campus, you would see that it’s really nice. It’s a beautiful campus and fairly manicured in terms of placement of the trees and the vegetation and the buildings,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said that he has all of his classes participate in the upkeep of the Arboretum, giving them opportunities to engage directly with the environment. Students can also intern there to gain practical experience in environmental studies and learn how to care for and manage natural ecosystems.

MacKenzie, also one of O’Brien’s students, said she and her peers usually do mulching and weeding. She said taking care of the Arboretum is relaxing and is a nice way to get to know other students.

She explained that with many green spaces disappearing, it is valuable to have places like the Arboretum where people can have the opportunity to spot an interesting bird or insect while walking around in nature.

“Metaphorically and literally speaking, it’s important for people to touch grass,” said MacKenzie. “The importance of green spaces on campuses and just in people’s lives in general can improve mental illness. It can improve moods. It can help calm people down. It can help people kind of reconnect and be in a moment that is not constantly stressful or rushing around. It’s just an important spot for people to connect with nature.”

