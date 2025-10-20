Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Editor’s Letter: Why the UP signed an amicus brief to defend student press freedom

Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper, the University Press, joins 54 other college news organizations and leaders in an amicus brief supporting Stanford University’s student newspaper in a free speech lawsuit.
Categories:
Sephora Charles
A picture inside Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper newsroom, the University Press.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
October 20, 2025

The University Press signed on to an amicus brief last week in a federal lawsuit the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed challenging Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s use of two immigration laws. The brief, joined with the Student Press Law Center, supports student journalism and international students’ free speech rights.

On Aug. 6, FIRE filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s student newspaper, and two non-media plaintiffs against Rubio’s immigration laws that allow the government to revoke visas or deport noncitizens for speech protected by the First Amendment. The Stanford Daily reported that international students are becoming increasingly hesitant to speak with the student newspaper out of fear of government action. 

As editor-in-chief, I signed on behalf of Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper after we faced a similar issue in our newsroom. We recently removed an international student’s byline from a story about a Palestine-related issue on campus to protect their immigration status. The editorial decisions dive into a growing concern in today’s political climate, where international students can face serious risks for expressing certain political ideologies. 

In the brief, 55 student news organizations and newsroom leaders joined together to show the court that this issue affects not just one campus, but student newsrooms across the country. Some international student journalists are already stepping back from covering certain topics, or from journalism altogether. This case raises tough questions for student media: how do we protect contributors while still reporting the facts? 

“When the government threatens international students for exercising their right to free speech, it doesn’t just silence those students – it undermines the core principles that make student journalism, and our democracy, possible,” said Gary Green, executive director of the Student Press Law Center, in the statement about the brief on Oct. 15. 

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Editor’s Letter
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Headshot of Michael Cook.
Editor’s Letter: EIC Michael Cook hits reset, explains why the press matters
Sofia De La Espriella, UP Editor-in-Chief May 2024- May 2025.
Farewell from UP Editor-In-Chief Sofia De La Espriella
Editor in Chief, Sofia De La Espriella with her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother, 2012 Bogotá, Colombia.
Letter from the Editor: A tribute to women’s strength
UP Managing Editor Elisabeth Gaffney, UP News Editor Sofia De La Espriella and UP Editor-in Chief Jessica Abramsky with Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward on Feb. 8, 2024.
COLUMN: No democracy without journalism — a lesson from Woodward and Bernstein
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
More in Top Stories
The College of Nursing building on the FAU Boca Raton campus.
FAU cuts ties with Broward Health over financial terms, leaving medical students' futures uncertain
FAU outside hitter Olivia Hart digging the ball for teammates to play in their game against Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Volleyball: Florida Atlantic falls to Charlotte 3-1 in conference matchup
Tight End Michael Kirch celebrating a touchdown with his teammates in the endzone in FAU’s game versus USF on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 48-13 loss to No. 19 South Florida, their second conference loss
Members of the PACE club performing a diya lighting ceremony in celebration of Diwali in Live Oak on Thursday night.
FAU’s Asian Student Union hosts its annual Diwali celebration
Defensive lineman CJ Doggette Jr. and his teammate celebrate a big play in FAU’s game versus UAB at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11.
University Press staff predict a rivalry takedown in USF’s favor
The Mexican Coat of Arms
FAU Dreamers students face financial and emotional limbo
About the Contributors
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.
Sephora Charles
Sephora Charles, News Editor

Sephora is a senior majoring in communications studies and an intern at the FAU Career Center. She aspires to mix her love for multimedia and exploration to be a traveling journalist, uncovering untold stories and immersing herself in diverse cultures across the globe.