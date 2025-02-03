Men’s Basketball: Owls mark their home court with 94-72 win over USF

Just one month ago, on Jan. 2, the Owls started American Athletic Conference play with a devastating 90-62 loss to the University of Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1). The Tigers are now ranked 19th in the nation and first in the AAC.

On Feb. 2, Florida Atlantic University’s men’s basketball team (12-10, 5-4 AAC) showed off their growth with a blowout win 94-72 over their in-state conference rivals, the University of South Florida Bulls (11-11, 4-5 AAC). It was the Owls’ second 20-point win in a row, with their last coming on Wednesday when they played the University of Texas in San Antonio (10-11, 4-5 AAC).

“I think that we’re winning games in this fashion, not only because we’re making shots, but because our habits are getting better. Failure will affect you but success can affect you more…What we can’t do is believe that momentum is a thing that will help us. Our habits will be what help us and I’m proud of our habits,” said head coach John Jakus.

Both FAU and USF entered the game tied for sixth in the AAC. With the win, FAU now holds that spot alone.

The Bulls have a 15-3 record over the Owls since their first game in 1993. Last season was their first matchup in conference play and the Bulls won 90-86.

“Coming in with the mindset [of] it’s a rivalry game, USF versus FAU. Battle of the west coast versus the east coast. We just had to come up with a lot of energy and not come out slow because if we came out slow then they were going to go on fire,” said forward Tre Carroll.

FAU started with a fast 4-0 lead from Carroll’s two free throws, followed by guard Kyky Tandy’s layup. They continued to maintain the lead for the entirety of the game and the closest USF got was within one.

The greatest difference in the game came from shot-making. FAU shot 56.1% from the field and 43.5% beyond the arc, while USF had 32.3% from the field and 30.4% beyond the arc. The Owls had four players in double-digit scoring, a trend they had at the beginning of this season. Carroll and center Matas Vokietatis both tallied 18 points on the night.

“I know I’m just always trying to play as hard as I can. If I get a ball, trying to score, make an assist and that’s how I draw seven fouls,” said Vokietatis.

Another strength that FAU had was a strong connection. Guard Leland Walker finished with seven assists, and with 1:21 left in the first half, he found Vokietatis wide open below the rim. Vokietatis was able to easily jump up for the fast dunk and extend the Owls’ lead to 41-30.

At halftime, FAU led 46-35 and had 22 rebounds compared to USF’s 11. In the second half, Carroll once again kicked off the Owls scoring with a made layup and he drew the foul to make it a 3-point play.

FAU continued to dominate both inside the paint and from the three for the remainder of the game. With 10 minutes left, the Bulls got within 11, but had a two minute scoring brought. The Owls seized the opportunity and Tandy’s three extended their lead to 77-58.

With 32 seconds left in the game, Tandy found Vokietatis and he made the two-point jumper to close the deal on their 94-72 win.

The Owls head back on the road on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. to play the University of Tulsa (9-12, 3-5 AAC).

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or Twitter (X) @MeganBruinsma.