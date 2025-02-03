Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Categories:

Men’s Basketball: Owls mark their home court with 94-72 win over USF

The Owls come away with back-to-back 20-point wins.
Marcus Tran
Florida Atlantic’s forward Kaleb Glenn shooting a three against USF on Feb. 2. The Owls won 94-72 and Glenn finished with seven rebounds.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
February 3, 2025

Just one month ago, on Jan. 2, the Owls started American Athletic Conference play with a devastating 90-62 loss to the University of Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1). The Tigers are now ranked 19th in the nation and first in the AAC. 

On Feb. 2, Florida Atlantic University’s men’s basketball team (12-10, 5-4 AAC) showed off their growth with a blowout win 94-72 over their in-state conference rivals, the University of South Florida Bulls (11-11, 4-5 AAC). It was the Owls’ second 20-point win in a row, with their last coming on Wednesday when they played the University of Texas in San Antonio (10-11, 4-5 AAC).

FAU’s bench cheering on the team during their 94-72 win over USF on Feb. 2. (Marcus Tran)

“I think that we’re winning games in this fashion, not only because we’re making shots, but because our habits are getting better. Failure will affect you but success can affect you more…What we can’t do is believe that momentum is a thing that will help us. Our habits will be what help us and I’m proud of our habits,” said head coach John Jakus. 

Both FAU and USF entered the game tied for sixth in the AAC. With the win, FAU now holds that spot alone. 

The Bulls have a 15-3 record over the Owls since their first game in 1993. Last season was their first matchup in conference play and the Bulls won 90-86. 

“Coming in with the mindset [of] it’s a rivalry game, USF versus FAU. Battle of the west coast versus the east coast. We just had to come up with a lot of energy and not come out slow because if we came out slow then they were going to go on fire,” said forward Tre Carroll.

FAU started with a fast 4-0 lead from Carroll’s two free throws, followed by guard Kyky Tandy’s layup. They continued to maintain the lead for the entirety of the game and the closest USF got was within one. 

The greatest difference in the game came from shot-making. FAU shot 56.1% from the field and 43.5% beyond the arc, while USF had 32.3% from the field and 30.4% beyond the arc. The Owls had four players in double-digit scoring, a trend they had at the beginning of this season. Carroll and center Matas Vokietatis both tallied 18 points on the night. 

“I know I’m just always trying to play as hard as I can. If I get a ball, trying to score, make an assist and that’s how I draw seven fouls,” said Vokietatis. 

Another strength that FAU had was a strong connection. Guard Leland Walker finished with seven assists, and with 1:21 left in the first half, he found Vokietatis wide open below the rim. Vokietatis was able to easily jump up for the fast dunk and extend the Owls’ lead to 41-30.

FAU’s center Matas Vokietatis making a shot to finalize their 94-72 win over USF. (Marcus Tran)

At halftime, FAU led 46-35 and had 22 rebounds compared to USF’s 11. In the second half, Carroll once again kicked off the Owls scoring with a made layup and he drew the foul to make it a 3-point play. 

FAU continued to dominate both inside the paint and from the three for the remainder of the game. With 10 minutes left, the Bulls got within 11, but had a two minute scoring brought. The Owls seized the opportunity and Tandy’s three extended their lead to 77-58. 

With 32 seconds left in the game, Tandy found Vokietatis and he made the two-point jumper to close the deal on their 94-72 win.

The Owls head back on the road on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. to play the University of Tulsa (9-12, 3-5 AAC). 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or Twitter (X) @MeganBruinsma. 

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
From left to right, Trey Beard, John Schroeder, James Litman and Marshall Lipsey at FAU baseball’s 2025 Media Day.
Baseball: FAU baseball prepares for their season following media day
FAU center Matas Vokietaitis dunking the ball against UTSA on Jan. 29. The Owls won 94-74 to gain their fourth AAC win.
Men’s Basketball: FAU attain a 20-point win against UTSA, marking their fourth AAC win
Guard Jada Moore going up for the layup in FAU’s home game against North Texas on Jan. 25.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to North Texas at home, 73-61
The Owls huddling together during their 81-76 loss to UAB on Jan. 12.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall to UAB, 81-76, making them 2-2 in AAC play
Jada Moore (left), Stefanie Ingram (middle), Mya Perry and Ta’Zaih Jenks (right) huddled up during their home game versus UAB.
Women’s basketball: UAB Blazers set fire to FAU Owls, 73-61
Forward Baba Miller dribbling during the Owls 75-64 win over Charlotte. Miller ended the night with his second highest shooting game of the season scoring 20 points.
Men’s Basketball: Owls took road victory 75-64 for their second AAC win
More in Sports
FAU volleyball huddled during their game against Charlotte on Sep. 29, 2024.
Volleyball: Gearing up for the upcoming fall season with fresh faces
Kylie Hammonds (left) head coach Jordan Clark (middle) and Ainsley Lambert (right) at FAU softball’s 2025 Media Day.
Softball is back in ‘full swing’ at Florida Atlantic
The Owls defenseman Justin Machovina with the puck in FAU's game against Lynn on Jan. 19, 2024.
Hockey: FAU Program Board funds students travel to hockey in Ft. Lauderdale
Caden Veltkamp at his official visit to Florida Atlantic.
Meet Caden Veltkamp: Florida Atlantic football’s next big play-maker
FAU huddling together during their 10-4 win over Lynn University on Oct. 25.
Hockey: Owls soar over Florida Southern in two-game series
FAU goalie Rocco Bruno in the net for the CHS Europe team.
Hockey: FAU Division II teammates make College Hockey South All-Star Europe Team
More in Top Stories
During the Open Forum for Staff, Donors and Community Members, Michael Hartline sat and listened to questions, responding to the crowd at the Majestic Palm Room in the Boca Raton's Student Union.
FAU finalist, Michael Hartline pitches to be next president
FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science’s Ray McCallister, used by staff and students for environmental research projects, representing FAU at the 2024 Winterfest Boat Parade.
The holiday spirit isn’t over as Seminole Hard Rock’s 2024 Winterfest awards FAU the People’s Choice Award
ECOS faculty and students in downtown Fort Lauderdale during a King Tide flooding event, studying tides that flood coastal landscapes across areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.
Florida Atlantic’s ECOS program tackles South Florida’s environmental challenges
Official logo for the State University System of Florida's Board of Governors. Screenshot courtesy of Julie Leftheris' presentation on Dec. 14, 2023.
BOG approves revised general education requirements following anti-DEI legislation
Angelo Galestro, or Cousin Angelo in front of a fountain in Mizner Park.
From Booms to Courtrooms: TikTok Star Cousin Angelo’s path toward breaking out of his comfort zone
Room 107 in General Classroom South.
Florida faculty, students unite against effort to remove diversity and inclusion from higher education courses
About the Contributor
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.