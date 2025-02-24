Men’s Basketball: Owls fall short for the second time this season against Memphis, 84-65

Florida Atlantic University Owls (15-12, 8-6 AAC) traveled to FedEx Forum, on Feb. 23, to visit the No. 22 University of Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC). The Memphis Tigers ranked first in the conference and No. 22 overall, while FAU Owls were fifth in the conference.

Prior to the second meeting of the season for the teams, the Owls were second in the AAC conference for scoring. While the Tigers were yet to lose back-to-back games for the entirety of the season.

Both teams were defeated by the Wichita State Shockers last week. The Owls lost by seven and the Tigers by five. With the end of the season nearing, the teams were both seeking their next victory to strengthen their record.

Ultimately, the Tigers seized the win 84-65, making the Owls 0-2 against Memphis in this season’s conference play.

“We got some growing up to do in big moments on the road against top ranked teams, we will continue to fight for that,” said head coach John Jakus

FAU won the initial tip off but both teams started off slow. Over two minutes into the game, FAU forward Tre Carroll scored the first points of the game. More than a minute later, Memphis center Moussa Ciasse responded with the first points for the Tigers, making the score an even 2-2.

Both teams struggled to finish plays and make baskets. At 12:31, FAU center Matas Vokietaitis broke into the double digits score for the Owls, 11-7.

FAU’s turnovers helped Memphis and they used it to their advantage scoring eight of their last ten points from the Owl’s lost opportunities. However, FAU still kept the lead with the score 13-10.

Around the eight minute mark Memphis gained momentum and went on a 14-0 run leaving FAU scoreless for four minutes. The run led to Memphis acquiring control over the game with a score of 32-24.

In an attempt to close the gap, FAU scored eight points but still trailed Memphis 32-37 going into halftime.

Florida Atlantic was shooting 38% from the field, 25% from the three, and 36% from the free throw line. While Memphis shot 39% from the field, 23% from the three, and 86% from the free throw line. The teams were fairly equal in rebounding, FAU with 22 and Memphis with 25.

Memphis dominated right out of the locker room with an immediate lay up by forward Dian Dainja giving the team and fans in the arena high energy from the jump. FAU guard KyKy Tandy immediately responded with a quick layup of his own.

FAU’s Carroll scored the six out of the eight points for the Owls in the second half by the 14 minute marker. While Memphis dominated the game, extending the lead 40-53.

After two back to back foul calls with over 12 minutes left in the game, FAU’s Vokietaitis became vulnerable with four fouls total, resulting in substituting him out.

“Matas just immediately gets fouls and it affects us,” says Jakus “Our double package or our size has to stay out of foul trouble.”

The loss of momentum for the Owls led the Tigers on a 9-0 run reaching a 20-point scoring difference between the two.

FAU ended the game shooting and making threes with the intent to close the gap, however the stamina of the Tigers was hard to control.

In the conclusion of the game, Florida Atlantic had 43% from the field and 40% from the three. Memphis shot 47% from the field and 26% from the three. But the issue for FAU came from free throws with 28% made, while Memphis made 87%.

Unlike the first half, FAU did not continue to win the fight for rebounds with 33 in the final and 44 for Memphis.

“It comes down to the ability to believe. When you go from having the lead for so long and then it’s taken, that moment we need growth in that moment,” says John Jakus reflecting on the game takeaways.

Florida Atlantic will be hosting number two in the conference North Texas University (20-6, 11-3 AAC) on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Emily Harper is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article, you can reach her at [email protected].