Letter to the Editor: Former UP writer’s dream cut short, leaves FAU

Editor’s note: The University Press has removed the writer’s last name due to concerns about retaliation.

After one year at Florida Atlantic University, I had two semesters left before I would walk the stage with my bachelor’s degree in communication studies. However, this was not the reality, as things took a turn for the worse this March when I got an email from an FAU administrator.

All it took was one email to unravel everything I had built, as they informed me that I’m not eligible to use TheDream.US Scholarship. This program provides college funding to undocumented students, to further my studies. I joined Florida Atlantic’s student-run newspaper, the University Press, in the spring of 2025 and was able to pursue my passion for writing. I was also set to work on the UP’s 2025 editorial staff, but had to leave it all behind.

I had little to no choice but to eventually unenroll from my summer and spring classes this year. With the high out-of-state tuition cost I would’ve needed to pay to continue, this choice left me with no option but to withdraw. If I chose to stay, I would lose my scholarship funding and would’ve needed to pay three times more for out-of-state tuition for the remainder of my studies. The tuition cost without the in-state waiver being applied was $21,655 for the classes I had left to graduate at an out-of-state tuition rate.

The institution stopped offering the in-state tuition waiver in July of this year. The email from an FAU admin said, “As it stands now, Florida Atlantic University will stop offering the in-state tuition waiver at the end of the spring 2025 semester.”

Florida House Bill 851 allowed undocumented students who qualified for an out-of-state fee waiver to be charged in-state tuition rates at any Florida public college or university. To qualify for the in-state waiver, you must have completed three consecutive years at a Florida high school, graduated, and applied to a Florida institution within 24 months of graduation. For proof, you would need your official high school transcript, which, in my case, was the path I took.

In February 2025, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida state lawmakers decided to repeal the tuition fairness law established under House Bill 851. I think removing the in-state waiver is not only a disservice to myself and other students, but it’s also extremely harsh and unfair that we’re being forced to leave these institutions abruptly without much of a choice.

To pay out-of-state is inadequate for most students, as it’s triple the in-state rates. For those of us who made the difficult decision to leave, including myself, we had no choice but to abandon our degrees mid-study. Because I am ineligible for financial aid and cannot access programs such as Bright Futures, this in-state tuition waiver has allowed me to continue my studies at a much more affordable cost.

I came to the U.S. from Palestine in 2005 when I was four and a half years old, leaving behind my hometown and family. I experienced culture shock and struggled with my limited English skills, since Arabic was the only language I knew.

As a first-generation student, I had to learn many things, navigating unfamiliar systems, such as applying to college and filling out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal paperwork every two years. DACA is a temporary program to protect eligible undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S as kids from deportation, and allows them to obtain a work permit.

The scholarship is the nation’s largest college access and career success program for undocumented immigrant youth. I discovered the Dream.US scholarship in my senior year of high school through my guidance counselor because she knew I couldn’t apply for federal funds to cover my tuition.

I applied and was accepted as a recipient of their National Scholarship in April of 2020, right before I graduated high school. The National Scholarship Award covers all my tuition, including books and course material fees at any partner college. They also provide me with stipend money for additional funds, such as books, supplies, and more. The scholarship covered my tuition at Broward College, where I obtained my Associate of Arts degree in 2022. From there, I transferred to FAU, where they offered to cover my full tuition to pursue my bachelor’s degree.

TheDream.US President and CEO, Maria Gabriela Pacheco, informed me that “revoking the waivers is not only harming Dreamers and Dream.US scholars, but hurting Florida’s workforce and economy. This will cost Florida institutions nearly $25 million in tuition losses and a less educated and equipped workforce.”

Going to college was something I looked forward to my whole life. I always knew from a young age that I wanted to build a future for myself and succeed academically. My motivation stemmed from a desire to become the best version of myself as someone who has seen the never-ending struggles of living in constant uncertainty.

The repeal of the waiver is not only stripping me and other affected students of our only access to receive funds for our degrees, but also dismantling each affected student’s potential plans and goals. I am committed to my education and know I can do remarkable things, even with all the limitations and systemic injustices being done.

I protest for my rights and for those other students who are not being seen and treated as humans, but rather as game pieces by the government. We should have the right to get an education regardless of our status. It should not feel like a crime to want access to an education and to seek a degree.

