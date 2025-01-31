Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Florida Atlantic’s ECOS program tackles South Florida’s environmental challenges

FAU’s School of Environmental, Coastal and Ocean Sustainability is rapidly expanding, bringing together diverse disciplines to address critical environmental challenges in South Florida and beyond.
Courtesy of Zachary Greathouse
ECOS faculty and students in downtown Fort Lauderdale during a King Tide flooding event, studying tides that flood coastal landscapes across areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.
Sephora Charles, Reporter
January 31, 2025

In the fall of 2023, Florida Atlantic University’s College of Science and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute collaborated to launch the School of Environmental, Coastal and Ocean Sustainability (ECOS).

FAU-affiliated students and faculty study at ECOS, a multidisciplinary school that fosters diverse research and academic opportunities in biology, marine science, geosciences, urban planning and more. 

Since establishing the program, ECOS has worked toward addressing pressing environmental issues particularly related to the Everglades’ decline. 

“ECOS was created to integrate Florida Atlantic’s environmental research, teaching and community engagement to create a comprehensive environmental hub at the university,” said John Baldwin, interim director of ECOS. 

This program was also produced to maintain structure among FAU’s countless research projects, said Valery Forbes, dean of the College of Science and the founder of ECOS. 

Forbes said she initiated this idea to create a more cohesive research program at FAU.

“The inspiration for the school came from a need to better organize and highlight all of that talent and knowledge,” she said. 

Based on a study conducted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, South Florida’s ecosystems are experiencing a range of environmental issues like hurricane impacts and water pollution. Forbes said having organization within an institution is critical for effective solutions. 

“Because ECOS affiliates cover a wide range of disciplines from ecology to computational modeling to urban and regional planning, the school is ideally suited to solve complex environmental challenges,” Baldwin said. 

Although ECOS is fairly new, it is rapidly expanding in the number of participants striving to improve the livelihood of people and animals. 

Baldwin said about six staff members are working on assignments. 

“Participation is large and growing, with over one hundred faculty affiliate members representing multiple colleges and departments and over 60 graduate students,” he said. 

FAU-affiliated graduate students or faculty can fill out an electronic form to become an official member of the program

Michael McCoy, associate director of ECOS, said there are possibilities for undergraduate students to be involved in this school by conducting research in ECOS faculty labs.  

Baldwin said that undergraduate students can also pursue a certificate in environmental sciences to be considered for the program. On that note, Forbes said ECOS provides members with opportunities to gain hands-on experience while positively impacting the environment.

“The Schmidt College of Science has the most diverse student population at the university, and ECOS further enhances opportunities for our students to engage in research and various experiential learning opportunities,” she said. 

According to the Invading Sea, one of ECOS’ main initiatives is restoring the Everglades’ natural water flow after losing 70% of its water flow. ECOS staff and students are working towards getting clean water for the Everglades. 

There are also internship possibilities available to students in ECOS. Baldwin said the leadership team is working toward partnering with multiple nongovernmental environment associations to provide students with internships and scholarships.

“ECOS was recently the recipient of a very generous gift that is providing student scholarships, paid internships, research and travel support, and other resources to help get the new school off to a strong start,” Baldwin said. 

The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County also awarded ECOS a grant of $25,000. 

“The grant provides resources for strategic planning exercises and enables the school to amplify the quantity and quality of its course offerings, identify research emphases and launch community engagement efforts,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also said students can benefit from faculty mentorship or directed independent research opportunities. As ECOS continues to grow, Forbes said the leadership team is undergoing a nationwide search for a permanent director to begin in the fall of 2025. 

“It will be their responsibility to chart the vision and direction in expanding the school and its programs,” she said.

Moving forward, Baldwin said the school is committed to creating a lasting impact in the community amid environmental crises.  

He said, “Our vision is to become a leading nexus of environmental education, research and community engagement that prepares and lessens anthropogenic impacts on South Florida ecosystems and human communities.”

Ultimately, ECOS wants to serve “as a model for other regions across the state, region, and globe,” Baldwin said.

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Sephora Charles
Sephora Charles, Reporter

Sephora is a junior majoring in communications studies and an intern at the FAU Career Center. She aspires to mix her love for multimedia and exploration to be a traveling journalist, uncovering untold stories and immersing herself in diverse cultures across the globe.