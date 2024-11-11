Owls Racing’s debut car show celebrates South Florida’s car scene

Florida Atlantic University’s student organization Society of Automotive Engineers, better known as Owls Racing, held its first car show hosted in partnership with the F.A.S.T (Fleet Association of Street Teams) Alliance to showcase a lineup of custom-built show cars on Nov. 20.

This automotive showcase, called “Fenders and Feathers,” was held at parking lot five on FAU’s Boca Raton campus. According to Brandon DeNardo, Owls Racing’s treasurer, the word “Feathers” in the show’s title represents FAU’s Owl Mascot.

DeNardo mentioned the show was open to the public and was a family-orientated show that welcomed all ages, as there were about 500 attendees.

“It’s our first show ever…” said DeNardo. “We set our bar low, and we over-exceeded and were happy with the turnout. [We] knocked it out of the park.”

Andy Cichewicz, president and founder of F.A.S.T, counted 310 cars, with another 165 who bought tickets but were no-shows.

Community members who brought their show cars paid $25 or $40 for VIP, and student attendees paid a discount of $15 or $30 for VIP.

DeNardo added that there was a VIP show car that was the approved exotic car and was situated as the focal point of the show.

Bruce Varon, sponsor and vendor for his company Chocolate Carz, displayed automotive memorabilia and sold car merchandise. He said he wants to provide automotive wisdom to the next generation. He started at 8 years old and later worked for the Ferrari racing team.

“There’s always a natural curiosity or a want to go to a car show and mingle with people. And everybody has a connection with a car whether you own one, drive one, been a passenger [when] your mom and dad had [a] car,” said Varon.

He also explained how people enjoyed a variety of vehicles by listening to music using their personal car.

“It’s a way for people to get together and spend time. And really that’s what life is about, just have fun, live your life and enjoy yourself. And that’s what we do,” Varon said.

According to a now-deleted Owls Racing Instagram post, the rules emphasized safety and didn’t approve any sort of demonstration of a show car’s horsepower capabilities. Police cars were stationed at road entryways and exits during the show.

“The one thing that has been our prime directive is to encourage the next generation of car enthusiasts and car meets. Do things right. And do things legally. And show that it can be done the right way,” said Cichewicz.

F.A.S.T staff directed vendors and show cars to use the Spanish River entrance, and additional instructions and policy rules were provided.

Antonio Hernandez, who founded the crew called Family Ties, which works closely with F.A.S.T, offered insight into what it’s like to be a part of the South Florida community. He explained how each crew member had a sticker or ornament on their show car that represented their group.

“At the end of the day, everybody clicks with their own vibe, their own family, their own being, and they just resonate with it,” said Hernandez.

These crews visit multiple car shows and enter them at the same time in order to park together as one united community, according to Hernandez.

Thomas Cordero and Joseph DellaTorre, two drainage workers who attended the event, showed their show car, nicknamed The Christmas GT. With over 1000 synced and controllable LED lights taped externally on the show car, Cordero says it took roughly four hours of prep to showcase a clean look.

Owls Racing also showcased last season’s 2023-2024 racing vehicle with the College of Engineering and Computer Science department, where they lifted the vehicle off the ground to rev it.

SAE team members Keegan Mackinnon, who oversees Cars Specs and Data Acquisitions, and Brandon Bartlett, previously the powertrain lead, demonstrated their car’s capabilities by revving up the vehicle for attendees.

According to DeNardo, the fees covered expenses like parking lot rental and FAU Police Department payment. Some proceeds went towards Owls Racing for travel expenses for its yearly Formula SAE Michigan competition.

FAU’s Owls Racing plans to host another show next year, with the date to be determined later. The club meets in room AW 136 in the Engineering West on the Boca Raton Campus.

