Ritter Art Gallery’s ‘Rock, Paper, Chisel’ exhibit offers hands-on learning experience for students

Florida Atlantic University’s Ritter Art Gallery presents, “Rock, Paper, Chisel: Mixed Media Treasures from the FAU Collection,” a free exhibition open to the public until Sept. 30.

In preparation for the exhibit, students gained hands-on experience by rediscovering, cataloging and studying the pieces from storage. Theresa Velarde, a senior anthropology major and collaborator with three FAU galleries, including Ritter, highlighted the variety of contemporary fine art on display, including glass, fiber, ceramics, paintings, sculptures and prints.

“This exhibition reveals some of our more unusual and fragile holdings, which are usually kept in restricted storage due to their delicate nature,” Velarde said in a Sept. 16 email to the UP.

Velarde described the exhibition as part of a larger effort to preserve and digitize FAU’s collection, making it more accessible to the public through online platforms. Both gallery staff and students contributed by creating detailed labels for the artworks.

Students were assigned this project in the Museum Studies and Gallery Practice course. Unfamiliar with the pieces, they had to conduct in-depth research by examining donor records, artist information and archives to uncover the historical context and origins of each work.

Gallery staff hosted a “closing reception” on Sept. 12, to commemorate the students’ work by having them personally hang the labels they created alongside the art pieces for the first time. They offered refreshments and charcuterie for guests from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., drawing a mix of students, faculty and Boca Raton community members.

At the reception, Velarde reflected on her experience in the course, sharing how the hands-on nature of the project helped her gain valuable skills.

“We were given the assignment in the first week, and it was overwhelming at first, but you learn by doing. We weren’t just studying the art — we were learning about the entire process,” she explained.

A key part of that process involved making the exhibition accessible to everyone. “We had to apply universal design to our labels to make them accessible for all ages and abilities, ensuring that visitors in wheelchairs could engage with the art on the same level as others,” Velarde added.

Phoebe Potter, a senior studio art major with a concentration in sculpture, works as the education assistant coordinator for the gallery. She described the gallery as a space for professional exhibitions, student showcases and collaborative projects with various university departments.

At the closing ceremony, she reflected on how the exhibit impacted the community. She conducted tours prior to the hanging of the labels.

“We had two middle schools come for tours, and it was so interesting because without the labels, the kids had to engage in investigative learning,” Potter said.

She explained, “When they asked about the art, we responded with questions like, ‘What do you think this is?’ or ‘Why do you like it or not?’ This sparked conversations that don’t usually happen in the classroom.”

Véronique Côté is the director of the University Galleries at FAU. She manages all of FAU’s exhibition spaces and serves as the collections manager for all artwork owned by the university and the FAU Foundation. She explained that this exhibit’s origins lie in years of accumulated donations.

Beyond curating the exhibit, students played an important role in shaping the future of the gallery’s collection. At the closing reception, Côté explained, “Based on student recommendations, some pieces will stay as part of FAU’s permanent collection, and others may be offered to museums that have more resources to care for them. Auctioning them off isn’t the primary plan, but it’s a possibility.”

Côté further elaborated on the gallery’s approach to managing the collection.

“Over the years, we’ve acquired collections through donations for various reasons. We’re a state university, and once we say yes, we can’t just get rid of [the art] like trash. Some are really important pieces by famous artists, and others are donations meant for study. Now, we’re evaluating what to keep, where to send the rest, and how to use this as a teaching opportunity,” she said.

As the university’s conservation initiative grows, she plans on making exhibits like this one a more regular part of the learning experience.

