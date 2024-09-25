Hillel staff at FAU create safe space for students to discuss election politics

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach, a Jewish student life organization that has an office on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, opened its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for 20 first-time student voters to discuss amendments one through six on the upcoming election ballot.

Lauren Oback, the assistant director of Hillel, welcomed students to the event, “Hannah’s Night Owl Nosh,” with pamphlets including information on the ballot’s amendments. The handouts listed the supporters of each bill and broke down the meaning of a “yes” or “no” to each amendment.

“We wanted to remove the political figures and just have the facts about what amendments we’re voting on,” said Oback. “Everyone was actively listening to each other, we just had the opportunity to experience genuine conversation about the amendments with all views.”

Hannah Schorr, a Springboard Hillel fellow, led the discussion on amendments three and four over breakfast for dinner. FAU students Joseph Gelberg and Zion Cooper were outspoken during the conversation about the Third and Fourth Amendments.

“There are a lot of students that don’t realize that there are other things they’re voting for in the upcoming election,” said Schorr.

Gelberg led the discussion on the Third Amendment with some secondhand anecdotes about marijuana usage.

“I know one person that is serving four years for a nonviolent crime and another who was shot by a cop,” said Gelberg. “Trulieve, the biggest cannabis company and the biggest supporter of amendment three this year, the CEO’s husband is serving jail time.”

Gelberg went on to note how the passing of the amendment would expunge the record of over 1200 people charged with nonviolent crimes associated with marijuana. Additionally, he described some studies that found driving under the influence of marijuana can help subside road range.

“This is a stepping stone in the right direction to help people, then we’ll get to grow [marijuana] at home. You’re not going to get everything off the bat with a new bill,” said Cooper.

Another student noted how after hearing the other sides of legalization, even though they’re not affected by the law changing, they would vote “yes” to help move forward with freeing people from jail who had committed nonviolent crimes.

The conversation then shifted to the Fourth Amendment, the Right to Abortion Initiative.

“I’m against abortion during the third trimester, but there are cases where babies are not viable during the third trimester,” said Gelberg.

Oback went on to note the poor quality of life of a baby born at 23-24 weeks since the organs wouldn’t be fully developed.

“I look at this amendment [three] in a totally new light, and if you read what it says. It says that it is to limit government interference with abortion… it’s my decision, it’s my body, this isn’t black or white,” said Oback. “If I have a baby that has a genetic issue that wouldn’t give it a quality life or put my life [in] danger, I would have to carry it regardless.”

Students chimed in with personal experiences about friends and family who had been affected by complications during pregnancy.

“My mother was just diagnosed with an autoimmune disease partially due to me, because she had me,” said FAU senior and biological sciences major Carly Dempsey.

As more women became involved, and less men interacted in the discussion of the fourth amendment. Cooper had noted how it became integral to involve himself and show a perspective that would otherwise go unnoticed.

“It takes two to tango, it’s almost insane that men get to escape the responsibility of creating life, and shouting down at women. With the lack of [sex] education, I wish we could shift the conversation to a medical choice,” said Cooper.

Gelberg went on to note how people in Congress who are making these laws are doing it for Christian Evangelical reasons, and how it throws the arguments/sciences out. When lawmakers are just in it for the money and not the people.

After the event, Schorr went on to comment how it’s great to have a space like this for students that otherwise wouldn’t exist. Events with open discussions like these allow students a platform to speak and educate themselves on the upcoming elections. While understanding different standpoints on issues that they wouldn’t have otherwise heard about or understood.

