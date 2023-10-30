Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 2956 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2348 Views

3
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.

FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win • 413 Views

4
Illustration by Michelle Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Opinion: Free Palestine from Israel’s apartheid occupation • 369 Views

5
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 362 Views

FAU students debate over post-tenure review

Post-tenure review is a process in which tenured faculty members are evaluated on their performance over a five-year period. If they do not meet specific criteria, they may be terminated.
Empty+classroom+in+Culture+and+Society+building+on+FAU+Boca+Raton+campus.%0A
Erika Fletcher
Empty classroom in Culture and Society building on FAU Boca Raton campus.
Michael Cook, Staff Writer
October 30, 2023

Student opinions on post-tenure review (PTR), a performance review for tenured university professors, are divided.

Students are concerned that professors who do not comply with PTR’s requirements for permanent employment should not be allowed to keep their teaching positions. Others sympathize with the fear and uncertainty that terminating professors can cause and believe there should be other ways to address poor teaching.

Elisa Cortes, a special education major, graduated from FAU last spring. Cortes said she experienced questionable teaching styles from tenured professors. She wished that PTR had been implemented during her time at FAU to ensure that professors met the university’s ‘high’ standards and quality of teaching.

An FAU student who wishes to remain anonymous stated that PTR would notably benefit their educational experience in their STEM course. By following barred guidelines, PTR would eliminate archaic teaching styles and accommodate the changing needs of student education.

“[I have] received grades that don’t align with assigned rubrics, sat through lectures giving inaccurate information, and uses outdated software programs over three decades old,” said the student. 

For the past three semesters at FAU, Jada Wilson has identified language barriers between professors and students that can hinder academic performance. She has advocated for teachers to provide subtitles or transcripts to improve the effectiveness of lectures.

“I’ve had to witness classmates asking for slower dialects or better explanations and the [thick accent] teacher won’t give that grace,” said Wilson. 

Balazs Barany, an FAU student, reconciles with the positive effect of PTR and the undermining fear of potential termination, which threatens job security and professors’ financial well-being.

“[I] can see how a regular re-assessment of teaching qualities is aimed at the general betterment of education, but I can also understand why this could lead to anxiety and uncertainty among faculty members,” said Barany.

Florida faces a teacher shortage as educators relocate to escape the political pressure. Joao Brandao, a political science major, sympathizes with the professors scrutinized during the PTR review.

“I believe that a PTR [creates] a target on the backs of professors, regardless of their longevity at any educational institution,” said Brandao.

Ximena Dipietro, a history major, opposes the PTR process because it allows political influence to interfere with professors’ classrooms and may result in the termination of good professors for arbitrary reasons.

“PTR is just another form for a conservative state government to influence the governance of higher education rather than preserving any supposed academic freedom,” said Dipietro. “The fact is that reviews of professors already exist, like in SPOT or other processes.”

FAU House of Representatives, Marc Forrester worries about PTR and Senate Bill 266, which expands higher education reform by prohibiting state public colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Professors and students are standing up for their rights against the violation of free speech and censorship.

“It’s just another form of political shenaniganry that is to be expected of the current state administration,” said Forrester. “It’s a pretty blatant assault on our First Amendment rights by those who, at the same time, claim to protect them.”

Forrester believes that PTR would not be effective if implemented. Not all professors are equally effective in their teaching methods and some may find it challenging to keep their students engaged. PTR should be used to identify areas where professors need to improve rather than terminate for poor performance.

Despite the challenging times, multimedia journalism major Dylan Backer commends FAU professors and faculty for their commitment to teaching, advising, and service, which helps students achieve excellence and professional development.

“My personal educational experience at FAU has been as advertised and I definitely feel like I am leaving class each day having learned something,” said Backer.

 

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
University Village Apartments (UVA) central block and parking.
UVA water shutdowns: Angry residents petition FAU Housing for compensation
Parking Garage 2.
Staff extend Parking Garage 2 construction timeline to January
Student Anne Cathrine in the General Assembly
FAU’s Diplomacy Program funded by donors, but students still might have to pay
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.
FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state
Exterior of the Housing and Residential Education building
‘We have it really good here’: Compensation package is satisfactory, some RAs say
Gallery: Homecoming Court
Gallery: Homecoming Court
More in Top Stories
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (#1) pointing to family in the crowd after scoring his first touchdown of two on a career-high 149-receiving yard night against the Charlotte 49ers. The Owls won 38-16 on the road against the 49ers on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls beat Charlotte 38-16 on the road
PEP Talk handing out supplies for mental health awareness. Courtesy of PEP Talks Instagram.
PEP Talk finds new director, strives for mental health awareness
FAU freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the Owls 1-1 tie on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses on the road in season finale
FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson (#10) stepping back to pass against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (orange) during the Owls 36-10 homecoming loss on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls should get fourth win this season
CHAARG members at the end of the class
New CHAARG group prioritizes gym-focused women
Charlotte defensive end Stone Handy sacking Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson in the 49ers 14-0 homecoming loss to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: Owls migrate to face Niners
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *