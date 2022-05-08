Steak ‘n Shake to replace Wendy’s in the Breezeway Food Court

FAU becomes the 42nd university to have a Steak ‘n Shake on campus.

Steak ‘n Shake is expected to open in the Fall 2022 semester, according to FAU spokesperson Joshua Glanzer.

Less than a month after FAU confirmed they will not renew its contract with Wendy’s, they have found their replacement in Steak ‘n Shake.

“I can confirm that Steak ‘n Shake is replacing Wendy’s,” university spokesperson Joshua Glanzer said in a May 6 email to the UP. “And they are working to be open for the fall semester.”

FAU becomes the 42nd university to have a Steak ‘n Shake on campus, joining other Florida institutions such as Florida State University and the University of Central Florida.

Wendy’s makes its departure following protests students attended, namely the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ march in Bradley Park, on April 2. They went there demanding that the university terminates its contract with the company due to them refusing to join the Fair Food Program.

Like Wendy’s, Steak ‘n Shake is not part of the program, which the CIW founded in 2010 in an attempt to provide better protections for farmworkers, who in years past have been victims of human rights violations. McDonald’s, Walmart, Burger King, and more corporations have joined since its creation.

The UP contacted Chartwells, the university’s food provider, on May 6 but has yet to receive a response by publication time.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.