FAU’s United Faculty of Florida chapter to hold on-campus protest

The protest will be followed by a press briefing shortly thereafter

The FAU chapter of the United Faculty of Florida (UFF), a faculty union, will protest against the universities’ lack of action in response to Covid-19 on the first full-day back on campus. On Aug. 23, faculty, students, and staff who are upset with the way university administration handled the return back to campus will join UFF-FAU at noon for one hour on the steps of the west side of the Administration Building.

According to an email sent by Deandre Poole, president of UFF-FAU, over 160 faculty members have signed a petition calling for the university to implement steps for a safer campus workplace. Petitioners are requesting faculty ability to modify instructional delivery, mandatory masks in indoor locations, and proof of vaccination. The petition was sent to university administration on Aug. 17 and awaits a response as of Aug. 21.

“We hope administration will reply quickly given the semester is beginning this weekend,” said Poole. “Our hope is they will implement the steps we outlined in our petition to ensure faculty, staff, and student safety.”

Poole said that the semester hasn’t even begun and UFF-FAU is being let down by the university’s administration.

“The FAU administration, in the meantime, meekly waits on the sidelines, cautiously watching to see if the other state universities will take the lead in mask mandates or required vaccinations so that we might follow in their wake,” Poole said.

First Vice President Dawn L. Rothe said that she is upset that the university administration is unwilling to work with UFF-FAU on an agreement of understanding.

“I am disappointed that FAU is not taking the lead, but are rather returning back to full ‘campus experience’ during the surge in cases in the state,” said Rothe.

