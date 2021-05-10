Masks recommended, not required on-campus

The update comes as the university returns to in-person operation in the upcoming fall semester

Earlier today, the university sent out an email updating the current mask policy from being required indoors to now being recommended. Effective immediately, the update comes after an email was sent out on May 3 reminding students that masks were still required on campus. This comes as changes were made within the State University System of Florida Board of Governors (SUS).

Per the email, SUS announced last week that all universities will return to a pre-COVID-19 operation by the 2021-2022 academic school year. A full return to in-person participation, including athletic and social activities, on all university campuses is anticipated.

The university will continue with other health and safety measures including, but not limited to, increased cleaning conducted by campus custodial, twice-weekly wellness attestations for all employees, contact tracing, and COVID-19 testing conducted by Student Health Services.

The University Press reported that while there is no vaccine requirement, the university strongly recommends that all school members get vaccinated. Vaccine distribution pharmacies are listed on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention site.

The email also noted that the maximum attendance for all events remains at 100 people or 25% of the venue capacity until further notice. Detailed guidance can be found in the university events and gatherings document.

General questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be emailed to [email protected]. Students can visit the university coronavirus site for more information.

Natalia Ribeiro is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.