Women’s Basketball: Iggy Allen wins C-USA’s Newcomer of the Year

It is the first time FAU had a player that won a postseason award in Conference USA since joining the conference in 2013.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen won Conference USA’s Newcomer of the Year award on Tuesday.

Allen is the first Owl to win a postseason award in C-USA since FAU joined the conference in the 2013-14 season.

This comes after Allen was named to the All-Conference First Team and the All-Defensive First Team by C-USA on Monday.

Allen averaged 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 steals in the regular season. This resulted in her winning C-USA Player of the Week twice and leading FAU to its best regular-season performance since the 2013-14 season, earning a 10-10 overall record while going 8-8 in conference play.

FAU is in Frisco, Texas to compete in this year’s C-USA tournament, which will start on March 10 and end on March 13.

The Owls alongside Allen will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in the first round on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.