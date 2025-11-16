Men’s Soccer: FAU wins American Conference Championship in 3–2 comeback thriller over FIU

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer secured one of the biggest victories in program history on Friday night, winning the American Athletic Conference Championship with a dramatic 3–2 comeback over Florida International University in Charlotte, N.C.

With the win, the Owls improved their overall record to 12-3-2, completing a historic season after already claiming the regular-season title. FIU, meanwhile, fell to 7-9-3 following the loss. The victory also officially sends FAU to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament with an automatic bid.

The match opened with early adversity for FAU, as a defensive mistake allowed FIU to score first. Despite the early setback, the Owls remained composed in what quickly became a tightly contested and physical match, with both sides producing nearly identical numbers in shots, chances and defensive pressure. FAU continued pushing forward until graduate forward Mamadou Diarra scored the equalizer, stabilizing the group and shifting momentum back toward the Owls.

Only four minutes later, junior midfielder Ethan Schumaker delivered a brilliant header to put FAU ahead. Diarra continued to impose himself in the second half, scoring his second goal of the night to extend the lead to 3–1. FIU cut the score late to make it 3–2, but FAU stayed disciplined defensively and held strong through the final minutes to secure the championship.

This win represents a milestone achievement for FAU. It is only the second conference tournament championship in the program’s entire history, and the first since 2007, when the Owls won the Atlantic Soccer Conference title. After eighteen years without lifting a conference trophy, FAU’s return to the top marks, and it’s one of the most meaningful and historic accomplishments the men’s soccer program has ever achieved.

With the American Conference crown secured, FAU now prepares for the NCAA Tournament. The Owls will learn their opponent and first-round location in the coming days, with the match scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20 with the time to be determined. Their opponent will be announced on Monday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m.

David Hoyos is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or message him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for more information regarding this and other stories.