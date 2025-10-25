Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Men’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB 3-3 after late goal

Despite goals from Kerfalla Toure, Fabian Wegner, and Oliver Moller Jensen, the Owls drop points at home after conceding twice in the final minutes.
Categories:
Regina Lewis
Forward Andres Raisanen reacting to a play in FAU men’s soccer’s matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 24 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
David Hoyos, Staff Writer
October 25, 2025

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (9-3-1) let a two-goal lead slip away in the final minutes of a 3-3 draw against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (4-7-2) on Friday night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

FAU controlled the majority of the game, creating numerous clear chances and dominating possession. However, despite leading 3-1 deep into the second half, the Owls were unable to hold off UAB’s late surge.

The Blazers opened the scoring early through a penalty kick, but FAU responded with three unanswered goals. Senior defender Kerfalla Toure equalized, followed by back-to-back finishes from junior forwards Fabian Wagner and Oliver Moller-Jensen, giving the Owls a 3-1 advantage.

In the closing minutes, UAB capitalized on defensive lapses, and a red card was shown to FAU’s freshman right back Emil Lausten to level the score at 3-3.

“It’s disappointing,” said Head Coach Joey Worthen. “We played really well on the attacking end, put three goals past a team that defended with five in the back, and that’s not easy. But we’ve got to close out games like that, especially at home.”

Worthen praised his team’s patience and creativity in breaking down UAB’s compact defensive shape but admitted frustration with the loss of focus late in the match.

“When you’re up 3-1, you’ve got to finish it,” Worthen added. “I think it was a little bit of fatigue and a lack of concentration, but there’s no excuse — we need to win that game.”

With the draw, FAU remains unbeaten in its last eight matches, but missed an opportunity to extend its home winning streak to eight. The Owls will look to bounce back on the road against the University of South Florida (8-1-5) on Wednesday, Oct. 29, in Tampa.

David Hoyos is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU
Kat Cunningham running for the ball in their match versus the University of Miami.
From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff
FAU women's soccer lined up for the National Anthem in their game versus FGCU.
Women’s Soccer: Owls fall to Florida Gulf Coast for fifth game in a row this season
Oliver Moller-Jensen celebrating after scoring the game-winning goal against Jacksonville.
Men’s Soccer: FAU stuns Jacksonville with last-minute game winner
FAU men's soccer team huddling up during a game.
Men’s Soccer: FAU stays undefeated after a 2-0 victory over the University of Omaha
Senior forward Eli Conway holding up a hand-heart after FAU's win versus Creighton.
Men’s Soccer: FAU opens season with dominant 3-0 win over Creighton
More in Sports
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp getting ready to call a play versus the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict FAU will gain its second consecutive loss to Navy
Peyton Laporte, an FAU student, running around the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena with a flag to hype up the crowd at a men’s basketball game.
Editorial: 10 things to know in 10 days; a cheat-sheet for FAU basketball game days
Kyle Boylston, left, and Jarvis Johnson, right, celebrating a play during the 2025 Shula Bowl against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Pitbull Stadium.
Two games, one goal: How Kyle Boylston balances life as a dual-Division I athlete at Florida Atlantic
FAU outside hitter Olivia Hart digging the ball for teammates to play in their game against Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Volleyball: Florida Atlantic falls to Charlotte 3-1 in conference matchup
Tight End Michael Kirch celebrating a touchdown with his teammates in the endzone in FAU’s game versus USF on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 48-13 loss to No. 19 South Florida, their second conference loss
Defensive lineman CJ Doggette Jr. and his teammate celebrate a big play in FAU’s game versus UAB at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11.
University Press staff predict a rivalry takedown in USF’s favor
More in Top Stories
Florida Atlantic University’s Battle of Sexes opener, Pulse Dance Troupe, pose before their performance in the Student Union on Thursday night.
Black Student Union hosts Battle of the Sexes in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dean Valery Forbes moderates the open forum with Sandra Richtermeyer on Oct. 22 in the FAU Student Union.
FAU provost finalist Sandra Richtermeyer meets with faculty to discuss key issues
FAU College Republicans President Joseph Semprevivo II and Vice President Gabrielle Szulc tabling on the Breezeway.
FAU College Republicans relaunch after yearlong hiatus, citing Charlie Kirk as inspiration
Social media influencer and finance senior Tristin Trivers presents to FAU’s chapter of the American Marketing Association on Oct. 21.
From beach runs to global reach: FAU’s Tristin Trivers shares marketing tips
FAU signage on the second floor of the Breezeway.
FAU considers raising tuition for out-of-state students, seeking approval
A picture inside Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper newsroom, the University Press.
Editor’s Letter: Why the UP signed an amicus brief to defend student press freedom