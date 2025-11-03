Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Men’s Soccer: FAU clinches regular season title on Senior Night with 0-0 draw against Tulsa

The Owls finish the regular season as conference co-champions and will prepare for the American Conference semifinals in Charlotte.
Regina Lewis
Florida Atlantic men’s soccer’s seniors standing in line after their senior walkout on Senior Night in their last regular season game against the University of Tulsa on Sunday, Nov. 2 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
David Hoyos, Staff Writer
November 3, 2025

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (10-3-2) closed out its regular season on a good note Sunday night, drawing 0-0 against the University of Tulsa (4-8-4) and clinching a share of the American Conference regular-season championship.

The Owls controlled much of the match, recording 19 total shots, with seven on target. Although they couldn’t convert their chances, the result secured FAU the top spot in the standings alongside the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, earning the program a share of the regular season title.

Prior to kickoff, the Owls honored 11 seniors with a pregame ceremony at FAU Soccer Stadium. Players were joined by their families and recognized with framed jerseys and flowers for their years of commitment to the program.

Head coach Joey Worthen praised the team’s determination and the seniors’ leadership throughout the season. “This is one the seniors will remember forever,” Worthen said. “Their legacy is that they’re champions, and that’s not easy to achieve.”

He added that the group’s resilience defined their success. “We’ve faced adversity with injuries and tough results, but they never quit,” Worthen said. “To win a title in this conference is remarkable.”

For senior forward Eli Conway, the night carried special meaning. “My family drove 22 hours to be here,” Conway said. “To share this moment with them and the team is amazing; it’s a dream come true.”

“We’re going to enjoy this for a moment, but we’re not done,” Worthen said. “Now the challenge is to go win another championship.”

With the regular season complete, FAU advances directly to the semifinals of the American Conference Tournament. The Owls will face the winner of USF vs. Tulsa on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in Charlotte, N.C.

David Hoyos is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for more information on this and other stories.

