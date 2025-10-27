Women’s Soccer: FAU comes up short in Senior Day game against North Texas, 0-1

Florida Atlantic women’s soccer (4-11-3) lost to the University of North Texas (6-9-4) on the Owls’ Senior Day, 0-1.

The Owls cut warmups short to honor their graduating seniors in their last home game. Ten seniors walked in the pregame ceremony, accompanied by their families and friends. They received framed jerseys and flowers from the program.

“It’s hard to say goodbye. It’s hard to see them grace our stadium field for the last time, but I’m very proud of them as players and as students, most importantly as people,” said Head Coach Patrick Baker.

The Owls created multiple scoring opportunities from the start of the match and managed to take 15 shots against UNT. However, it was not enough to secure one last win at home.

UNT took an early 1-0 lead after a shot from midfielder Mia Bernard was deflected by the Owls’ goalie, Ashley Small. The ball still got past the goalie and towards the back of the net, where it hit senior defender Daniella Diaz’s foot, resulting in an own goal.

After halftime, the Owls continued to fight for the win. Defender Madison Micioni took a shot on goal that went wide and resulted in a corner kick in the game’s final minute, which midfielder Morgan McDonald took.

With just seven seconds left, the Owls were given one last chance to tie the game with a free kick after a foul on senior defender Stella Rubidoux. The free kick was taken by senior forward Michelle Horan, who played it short and passed it to Young; the ball went wide, closing the game.

“There are some things today that I thought we did exceptionally well, and there are some other things we just got to keep refining,” said Baker.

The Owls fell short of their goal for their last home game of the season, but are looking to bounce back for their next match.

Baker shared, “We want to play well in that last game and finish on a high note, but we also know that South Florida is going to be using that as great preparation for the conference tournament.”

FAU will face the University of South Florida for its last regular-season match away at the Corbett Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

