Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Women’s Soccer: FAU comes up short in Senior Day game against North Texas, 0-1

Although the Owls wanted to send their seniors off on a positive note, FAU was bested in their final home game of the season.
Categories:
FAU Athletics
Florida Atlantic women’s soccer seniors lined up with their jerseys and flower bouquets before their match against the University of North Texas at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Aldana Jure, Staff Writer
October 27, 2025

Florida Atlantic women’s soccer (4-11-3) lost to the University of North Texas (6-9-4)  on the Owls’ Senior Day, 0-1.

The Owls cut warmups short to honor their graduating seniors in their last home game. Ten seniors walked in the pregame ceremony, accompanied by their families and friends. They received framed jerseys and flowers from the program.

“It’s hard to say goodbye. It’s hard to see them grace our stadium field for the last time, but I’m very proud of them as players and as students, most importantly as people,” said Head Coach Patrick Baker.

The Owls created multiple scoring opportunities from the start of the match and managed to take 15 shots against UNT. However, it was not enough to secure one last win at home. 

UNT took an early 1-0 lead after a shot from midfielder Mia Bernard was deflected by the Owls’ goalie, Ashley Small. The ball still got past the goalie and towards the back of the net, where it hit senior defender Daniella Diaz’s foot, resulting in an own goal. 

After halftime, the Owls continued to fight for the win. Defender Madison Micioni took a shot on goal that went wide and resulted in a corner kick in the game’s final minute, which midfielder Morgan McDonald took.

With just seven seconds left, the Owls were given one last chance to tie the game with a free kick after a foul on senior defender Stella Rubidoux. The free kick was taken by senior forward Michelle Horan, who played it short and passed it to Young; the ball went wide, closing the game. 

“There are some things today that I thought we did exceptionally well, and there are some other things we just got to keep refining,” said Baker. 

The Owls fell short of their goal for their last home game of the season, but are looking to bounce back for their next match. 

Baker shared, “We want to play well in that last game and finish on a high note, but we also know that South Florida is going to be using that as great preparation for the conference tournament.” 

FAU will face the University of South Florida for its last regular-season match away at the Corbett Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

 Aldana Jure is a Contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, please email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jezabeljure.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Felipe Quinones dons his new FAU Jersey next to FAU Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Jakus.
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic lands Top 100 recruit
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp scrambles in FAU’s game versus Navy on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 42-32 loss to Navy, their second straight loss
Forward Andres Raisanen reacting to a play in FAU men’s soccer’s matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 24 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB 3-3 after late goal
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp getting ready to call a play versus the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict FAU will gain its second consecutive loss to Navy
Peyton Laporte, an FAU student, running around the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena with a flag to hype up the crowd at a men’s basketball game.
Editorial: 10 things to know in 10 days; a cheat-sheet for FAU basketball game days
Kyle Boylston, left, and Jarvis Johnson, right, celebrating a play during the 2025 Shula Bowl against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Pitbull Stadium.
Two games, one goal: How Kyle Boylston balances life as a dual-Division I athlete at Florida Atlantic
More in Top Stories
Florida Atlantic University’s Battle of Sexes opener, Pulse Dance Troupe, pose before their performance in the Student Union on Thursday night.
Black Student Union hosts Battle of the Sexes in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dean Valery Forbes moderates the open forum with Sandra Richtermeyer on Oct. 22 in the FAU Student Union.
FAU provost finalist Sandra Richtermeyer meets with faculty to discuss key issues
FAU College Republicans President Joseph Semprevivo II and Vice President Gabrielle Szulc tabling on the Breezeway.
FAU College Republicans relaunch after yearlong hiatus, citing Charlie Kirk as inspiration
Social media influencer and finance senior Tristin Trivers presents to FAU’s chapter of the American Marketing Association on Oct. 21.
From beach runs to global reach: FAU’s Tristin Trivers shares marketing tips
FAU signage on the second floor of the Breezeway.
FAU considers raising tuition for out-of-state students, seeking approval
A picture inside Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper newsroom, the University Press.
Editor’s Letter: Why the UP signed an amicus brief to defend student press freedom
More in Women's Soccer
Kat Cunningham running for the ball in their match versus the University of Miami.
From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff
FAU women's soccer lined up for the National Anthem in their game versus FGCU.
Women’s Soccer: Owls fall to Florida Gulf Coast for fifth game in a row this season
Stella Rubidoux playing soccer for FAU's women's soccer team.
Lab coats to soccer jerseys: Dual-degree student-athlete Stella Rubidoux’s experiences balancing two worlds
FAU defender Leila Etemadi in their home game on Sept. 15 against Southeastern Missouri State.
Women’s Soccer: Owls gain their first AAC win over Charlotte 49ers, 2-1
FAU vs FIU
Women’s Soccer: Owls take a 2-0 loss against FIU
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) and SMU senior midfielder Mackenzie Rudden (#8) fighting for the ball during the Owls' 3-0 loss to the Mustangs in the semifinals of the AAC Women's Soccer Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU eliminated by SMU in semifinals