FAU’s Board of Trustees passes amendment increasing out-of-state tuition and setting Talon Hall housing rates

Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees approved two major items during its Nov. 18 meeting: a 15% increase in tuition for non-resident students and the establishment of rental rates for the university’s newest residence hall, Talon Hall, which is set to open next fall.

Trustees voted to approve amendments to Regulation 8.001, which governs tuition, fees, and associated financial aid. The amendments increase tuition and fees for non-resident undergraduate, graduate, and College of Medicine students by 15%, effective fall 2026, according to the amendment. The change does not affect in-state tuition.

The amendment also adds references to self-supporting and market-rate programs, creating a new category within FAU’s tuition framework. Stacy Volnick, executive vice president of administrative affairs, stated at the meeting that the increase is necessary to support the quality of academic programs and student services while covering rising operational and instructional costs.

“Revenue generated from the fee increase will support the quality of our academic programs and student services by covering increasing costs of instruction and operations to support our academic mission,” Volnick said.

The board also approved rental rates for Talon Hall, a new residence hall on FAU’s Boca Raton campus. Talon Hall is slated for upper-classmen and is set to be ready in time for the fall 2026 semester, according to FAU Housing and Residential Education.

Larry Faerman, vice president for student affairs, dived into the housing rates for Talon Hall. Faerman said the rates were determined using a housing feasibility study, student feedback regarding unit types, and existing housing inventory.

“We developed these rates to support a financially feasible project and to calibrate rates based on square footage, value proposition, and market position of the unit types,” Faerman said. “Final design and construction of Talon Hall includes 215 three-bedroom, one-bath suites and 29 one-bedroom, one-bath suites. The rates were set to remain competitive while covering operational and maintenance costs.”

The meeting concluded with remarks about FAU’s recent ranking in the top 100 in public universities. Chairman Pierso Bussani congratulated FAU on the accomplishment.

“This doesn’t happen overnight, this happens over a long period of time,” Bussani said. “A number of people in the university and community are involved. Faculty, staff, students of course, and others. So first, I just want to pause and again, congratulations FAU for breaking the top 100.”

