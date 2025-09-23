FAU joins U.S. News Top 100 public schools list

U.S. News & World Report ranked Florida Atlantic University No. 103 on its Top Public Schools list, rising from its previous position on the 2026 list.

The U.S. News & World Report’s “Top Public Schools” list details over 1,700 colleges and universities across the United States, ranked based on their statistical data, according to the U.S. News & World Report website. Information such as graduation rates, enrollment, and academic publications is considered.

FAU President Adam Hasner expressed his excitement about the ranking in an email on Sept. 23, stating that this ranking exemplifies the university’s emphasis on accessibility and academia and its impact on the community.

FAU also rose to No. 30 from No. 32 in the Social Mobility category, based on the graduation rates of its low-income and first-generation students, according to FAU’s news release. FAU is also now No. 25 in Pell Grant Performance, demonstrating how well it serves its students and communities.

“I hope you share my pride in our university being recognized as a national model for excellence, affordability, and student success,” Hasner added in the email. “Congratulations. And we are just getting started.”

