FAU considers raising tuition for out-of-state students, seeking approval

On Tuesday, Florida Atlantic University announced in an email that it plans to propose a 15% increase in out-of-state tuition for undergraduate students.

Documents from the Florida Board of Governors indicate that this increase may also apply to graduate and Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine students. A proposal for this adjustment will be sent to the FAU Board of Trustees on Nov. 18. If successful, the increase will be applied starting fall 2026.

This proposal is in response to a regulation passed by the Florida Board of Governors on June 28, 2025. Board of Governors Regulation 7.001 authorizes all Florida universities to increase their tuition for out-of-state students, a decision other universities have made. FAU, which has not adjusted its rate since 2011, has now considered doing the same.

“The revenue generated by the proposed increase will help us continue to elevate our institution and provide the world-class experience our students deserve,” according to the email.

Valerie Fils-Aime is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] for information regarding this or other stories.