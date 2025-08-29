Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Soccer: Owls fall to Florida Gulf Coast for fifth game in a row this season

The Owls remain winless through their first five games, as a hard-fought battle versus FGCU ends in another setback against the Eagles.
Gabriel Paz
FAU women’s soccer lined up for the National Anthem in their game versus FGCU.
Aldana Jure, Contributing Writer
August 29, 2025

Florida Atlantic women’s soccer (0-4-1) adds another loss to their record after coming up short versus Florida Gulf Coast University (2-1) in Thursday night’s match, 2-1.

Within five minutes of the game and 30 seconds into the first half, senior midfielder Morgan McDonald scored her first goal of the season last night. The Owls controlled most of the first half,   taking six more shots before the break. 

The Owls played with urgency, but FGCU changed the outcome of the game with two goals in the second half, with a final score of 1-2. 

In just five minutes, FGCU was able to score two goals in the second half; the first one was by Kendal Gargiula to the bottom right corner of the net, and just minutes later, Erika Zschuppe headbutted the ball to score their winning goal. 

Following the two goals, the Owls could not find their rhythm. “(We were) now chasing the game, which was kind of disappointing because I think, in the first 15 minutes, (of the second half), they’ve taken a lead to go 2-1,’ said Owls’ head coach Patrick Baker

A disappointing loss for the Owls, especially after falling to the University of Central Florida (1-3), the University of Miami (0-4), and Florida International University(1-3). 

However, Coach Baker remains determined to keep working and push for better results.“We will have to recover and watch some film for Sunday,” he said.  

Coach Baker expressed this just a few days ago: “I’m just excited; I think what we’re (going to) be able to accomplish before the end of the year, especially in the American Athletic Conference.” 

The Owls will take the field this Sunday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. back at FAU Soccer Stadium to face the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1-1). 

Aldana Jure is a Contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jezabeljure.

