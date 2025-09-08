From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff

The name Kat Cunningham may sound familiar around the FAU Soccer Stadium. Just a year ago, she was wearing No. 16 on the backline for the Owls. Now, she’s back on the field in a different role, as an assistant coach, as announced in a press release on July 18.

Cunningham, who logged 16 appearances and 486 minutes for FAU last season, officially joined head coach Patrick Baker’s staff in July after playing under him for one season. Prior to her time at FAU, she spent two years at Florida Tech, where she started in all 23 games, totaling 1,566 minutes in her last season in 2023, according to an FAU press release.

“I wanted to coach for a long time,” Cunningham said, “I kind of knew growing up that was something I wanted to stay involved in once I finished playing.”

Growing up in England, Cunningham developed her skills in academy systems with Brighton and Reading FC before moving to the United States to begin her collegiate career at USC Upstate. She later transferred to Florida Tech, where she helped the Panthers reach the Division II Final Four during her senior year.

After graduation, she joined FAU while pursuing her MBA in sports management, balancing her graduate work with a season on the Owls’ defense.

Baker said the coaching search initially focused outward before turning inward. He came to housing Cunningham after a discussion with associate head coach Jeremy Hampton.

“Between Jeremy and me, we both felt like Kat was a name we thought about,” Baker said. “Very happy that we did, it’s been a great hire.”

Players say Cunningham’s recent experience as a teammate gives her an edge in connecting with the roster. “Having experienced what we experienced last year with us definitely helps her know what we need and relate to us more,” senior midfielder Morgan McDonald said.

Baker agreed, noting her relatability and perspective: “The fact that Kat, being a great female, much closer in age, can relate, you know, just kind of knowing what they might be feeling or thinking; we’ve leaned on her a lot in the early parts of the season already for her insights,” he said.

Cunningham said she focuses on details of the athlete’s performance as she shifts from defending passes to delivering guidance. She expressed her hope for the future of the team: “I think we just have to take each game as it comes and focus on, you know, the small things and then put all the small things together,” she said.

Her advice is simple for those aspiring to coach: “I think the biggest thing you could do is just start. I know that’s probably easier said than done, but there are so many youth teams and youth levels across all sports, really, that are out there that would love an extra set of hands.”

Aldana Jure is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].