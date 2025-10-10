Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Women’s Basketball: Owls embrace fresh start at Media Day

FAU enters a new era with a new head coach, revamped roster and high expectations for the season ahead.
Categories:
FAU Athletics
Jess Moors tossing a basketball for a picture at FAU women’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day on Oct. 9, 2025 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Aldana Jure, Contributing Writer
October 10, 2025

Florida Atlantic Women’s basketball set the stage for the 2025-26 season at Media Day at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 8. 

Head Coach LeAnn Freeland spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of her inaugural season, followed by graduate student and NSU transfer Jess Moors and graduate student Ta’Ziah Jenks, who shared their determination to improve as the season unfolds. 

Freeland spent the 2024-25 season at Nova Southeastern University, where she coached for 13 seasons and led her team to the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament’s Elite Eight four times. She ended her last season at NSU with a conference record of 16-4 and an overall record of 27-7. Freeland is looking forward to new challenges, and she hopes to turn the program at FAU around. 

Since former head coach Jennifer Sullivan departed from the team to sign with the University of Missouri in March of 2025, the Owls have had to rebrand their entire team – but no one said change was a bad thing.

With an overall record of 11-21 (3-15 AC), Freeland is focused on improving the team’s statistics and culture, with the hope that this will lead to more wins. 

Jess Moors followed Freeland from NSU to FAU, where she played in 61 games and started in 38 of them. She helped the team make back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. She holds an average of 6.5 points a game in the 2025-26 season.

Freeland added, “She’s one of those players that you just can’t take off the floor because you notice it immediately, she makes people around her better, [and] she’s just so nice.”

Moors’ familiarity with Freeland has helped her step into a leadership role as the team is brought together.  

“Makes me feel really good that if I, you know, see my teammates have any questions, I can kind of be there for them and help them to understand, [and] hopefully I will do a good job at that,” Moors mentioned. 

Jenks expressed her outlook on the season ahead with: “I’m excited. We have a lot of new pieces, which we have to put together, and I think we will be really good this year.” 

While the coaching staff is entirely brand new, one member is new to the staff but not to the program. Jada Moore joins the coaching staff as a graduate assistant after playing for the Owls for three seasons. Freeland hopes that having Moore will help bridge the connection with returning players Zahira Arizmendi, Ta’Ziah Jenks and Erin Rodgers

“I interviewed one person. It was a quick interview; I knew she was the one I wanted,” said Freeland. “She can make a significant contribution to the team and provide valuable insights to the incoming coaching staff, which will help them move the team closer to its goals.” 

Team unity is the key to moving the FAU women’s basketball program to the next level after a disappointing season.

“Selfless players, selfless identities…and overall having a healthy culture,” said Freeland. 

FAU women’s basketball will open its season against Florida Memorial University on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at home in the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Aldana Jure is a Contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jezabeljure.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp looking to pass the ball in FAU’s game vs. Rice on Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium in Houston, TX.
University Press staff predict a home-field takeover for FAU vs. UAB
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU
Devin Vanterpool, left, and assistant coach Jordan Fee, right, at Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 media day on Oct. 8, 2025, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
A full-court analysis of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
More in Top Stories
University Drive on FAU's Boca Raton campus.
A recent bill proposes renaming FAU’s University Drive after Charlie Kirk
Kaitlyn Lawrence, the Program Board’s Fashion ShowXFashion Forward’s third-place winner, poses at the end of the runway during the safari-themed category in the Live Oak on Oct. 7.
Florida Atlantic becomes a runway as Program Board and Fashion Forward host joint fashion show
Photo courtesy of the Faculty Senate website.
FAU Faculty Senate addresses free speech policies amid administrative leaves
FAU signage on the Boca Raton campus.
‘Owl Village’: FAU BOT proposes plan for multi-development on Boca campus
The men’s restroom empty on the second floor of the Boca Raton Student Union.
FAUPD arrests local veterinarian for alleged restroom filming last spring, now awaiting trial
Boca Raton campus House of Chambers.
FAU SG shutdown: Petition temporarily halts Boca House proceedings
More in Women's Basketball
Ta'Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU's game versus North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Courtesy of a post on the Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Instagram page.
Women’s Basketball: FAU names LeAnn Freeland as the team's next head coach
Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan making calls during FAU's match against Palm Beach Atlantic on November 10, 2021. Sullivan got her first win as a head coach in her collegiate career against PBA.
Women’s Basketball: Head Coach Jennifer Sullivan departs for assistant coach position at Missouri
FAU's guard Mya Perry shooting during their AAC Tournament game on March 8 against Charlotte. The Owls fell 55-51 to the 49ers.
Women’s Basketball: Owls defeated in the first-round of AAC tournament for the second straight year
FAU's women's basketball team standing together to honor their two seniors during their game against Memphis. The Owls won 69-62 over the Tigers.
Women’s Basketball: FAU closes out their regular season with a senior night win over Memphis, 69-62
Guard Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU’s home game versus USF.
Women’s Basketball: FAU suffers third-consecutive loss at home versus USF, 74-62