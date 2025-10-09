Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (8–2–0) protected its home-field advantage with a 2-1 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University (6-2-2) on Wednesday night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

The Owls remain undefeated at home this season with a perfect 6–0 record in Boca Raton, marking their fourth consecutive win overall.

FAU opened the scoring early after a defensive miscue by FGCU, which resulted in an own–goal. The visitors responded minutes later with an equalizer, making it 1–1. However, junior midfielder Ethan Schumaker scored the winning goal within the final fifteen minutes to seal the 2–1 victory for FAU.

“It was an opportunity,” said head coach Joey Worthen. “I told the guys they’d get their chances, and they made the most of them. A lot of players stepped up tonight, and I’m really pleased with their performance.”

Wednesday’s matchup was not a conference game, giving Worthen the chance to rotate the lineup and provide some key minutes to several players who had seen limited action this season.

“Even though we didn’t have our best game today, we kept our streak at home,” Worthen added. “We love playing on our field. The guys take a lot of pride in making this a difficult place to play.”

Earlier this week, graduate forward Mamadou Diarra received American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors for his recent performances.

Worthen emphasized the importance of recovery heading into the upcoming American Conference match on Sunday, Oct. 12, against the University of Memphis (3-5-3) at 7 p.m, at FAU soccer stadium.

“We need to rest,” said Worthen. “We came off a long trip and a quick turnaround. The guys need to recover before Memphis, and we have to be sharper; we need to clean up a few things on the ball and defensively. But the biggest thing is rest.”

With the win, FAU maintains momentum heading into the final stretch of the season and continues to establish FAU Soccer Stadium as one of the most challenging environments in the conference, having won six straight games, including one conference matchup.

David Hoyos is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k.