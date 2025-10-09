Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU

Junior midfielder Ethan Schumaker scores the game-winner as the Owls remain undefeated at home.
Categories:
Marcus Tran
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
David Hoyos, Staff Writer
October 9, 2025

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (8–2–0) protected its home-field advantage with a 2-1 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University (6-2-2)  on Wednesday night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

The Owls remain undefeated at home this season with a perfect 6–0 record in Boca Raton, marking their fourth consecutive win overall.

FAU opened the scoring early after a defensive miscue by FGCU, which resulted in an own–goal. The visitors responded minutes later with an equalizer, making it 1–1. However, junior midfielder Ethan Schumaker scored the winning goal within the final fifteen minutes to seal the 2–1 victory for FAU.

“It was an opportunity,” said head coach Joey Worthen. “I told the guys they’d get their chances, and they made the most of them. A lot of players stepped up tonight, and I’m really pleased with their performance.”

Wednesday’s matchup was not a conference game, giving Worthen the chance to rotate the lineup and provide some key minutes to several players who had seen limited action this season.

“Even though we didn’t have our best game today, we kept our streak at home,” Worthen added. “We love playing on our field. The guys take a lot of pride in making this a difficult place to play.”

Earlier this week, graduate forward Mamadou Diarra received American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors for his recent performances.

Worthen emphasized the importance of recovery heading into the upcoming American Conference match on Sunday, Oct. 12, against the University of Memphis (3-5-3) at 7 p.m, at FAU soccer stadium.

“We need to rest,” said Worthen. “We came off a long trip and a quick turnaround. The guys need to recover before Memphis, and we have to be sharper; we need to clean up a few things on the ball and defensively. But the biggest thing is rest.”

With the win, FAU maintains momentum heading into the final stretch of the season and continues to establish FAU Soccer Stadium as one of the most challenging environments in the conference, having won six straight games, including one conference matchup.

David Hoyos is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Kat Cunningham running for the ball in their match versus the University of Miami.
From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff
FAU women's soccer lined up for the National Anthem in their game versus FGCU.
Women’s Soccer: Owls fall to Florida Gulf Coast for fifth game in a row this season
Oliver Moller-Jensen celebrating after scoring the game-winning goal against Jacksonville.
Men’s Soccer: FAU stuns Jacksonville with last-minute game winner
FAU men's soccer team huddling up during a game.
Men’s Soccer: FAU stays undefeated after a 2-0 victory over the University of Omaha
Senior forward Eli Conway holding up a hand-heart after FAU's win versus Creighton.
Men’s Soccer: FAU opens season with dominant 3-0 win over Creighton
Stella Rubidoux playing soccer for FAU's women's soccer team.
Lab coats to soccer jerseys: Dual-degree student-athlete Stella Rubidoux’s experiences balancing two worlds
More in Sports
Devin Vanterpool, left, and assistant coach Jordan Fee, right, at Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 media day on Oct. 8, 2025, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
A full-court analysis of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
Head coach Zach Kittley and the FAU football team getting ready to run out of the tunnel in their game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 55-26 loss to Memphis, their second straight loss
Defensive tackle Tyclean Luman staring into the crowd at the 2025 Shula Bowl versus FIU on Sep. 13.
University Press staff predict a challenging football game for the Owls against Memphis
More in Top Stories
University Drive on FAU's Boca Raton campus.
A recent bill proposes renaming FAU’s University Drive after Charlie Kirk
Kaitlyn Lawrence, the Program Board’s Fashion ShowXFashion Forward’s third-place winner, poses at the end of the runway during the safari-themed category in the Live Oak on Oct. 7.
Florida Atlantic becomes a runway as Program Board and Fashion Forward host joint fashion show
Photo courtesy of the Faculty Senate website.
FAU Faculty Senate addresses free speech policies amid administrative leaves
FAU signage on the Boca Raton campus.
‘Owl Village’: FAU BOT proposes plan for multi-development on Boca campus
The men’s restroom empty on the second floor of the Boca Raton Student Union.
FAUPD arrests local veterinarian for alleged restroom filming last spring, now awaiting trial
Boca Raton campus House of Chambers.
FAU SG shutdown: Petition temporarily halts Boca House proceedings