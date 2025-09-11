Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Lady Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule

The Owls will kick off their season under new head coach LeAnn Freeland’s supervision, making their rounds to compete with Florida, on the road against Miami, and playing FIU twice.
Marcus Tran
Ta’Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU’s game versus North Texas.
Maddox Greenberg, Staff Writer
September 11, 2025

The 2025-26 women’s basketball non-conference schedule was announced on Tuesday, being the first season under new head coach LeAnn Freeland. The Owls will play against some notable schools, including the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes.

The Owls finished 11-21 last season, 3-15 in conference play, and lost in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament to the Charlotte 49ers, 55-51. The Owls ranked last in the conference standings. 

Freeland was the head coach for the Division 2 back-to-back champions, Nova Southeastern. The program saw 274 wins under Freeland during the last 13 seasons. With the exception of the  2017-18 season, Freeland has never had a losing season as a head coach. This new coach is a refreshing change for the FAU women’s basketball program, which hadn’t had a winning season under previous coach Jennifer Sullivan in the past four seasons.

Florida Memorial University 

The Owls open the season against Florida Memorial on Nov. 4. Florida Memorial, an NAIA school, went 24-5 last season, winning the Sun Conference Tournament. However, the team fell in the second round of the NAIA Tournament. They won their first game in the NAIA Tournament in program history and opened the season 14-2. The Owls hold a 20-1 series lead over the Lady Lions, with their last game resulting in a 71-63 victory back in December 2021.

Kennesaw State University

On Nov. 8, they head to Kennesaw State, which finished 13-18 last season and made it to the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament. 

University of Miami 

The Owls continue on the road against Miami on Nov. 13. Miami finished 14-15 last season, losing to California in the season finale, failing to qualify for the ACC Tournament. 

University of South Alabama

The Owls then play South Alabama on Nov. 20. Incoming transfer for FAU, senior guard Michiyah Simmons, will play against her old team, South Alabama, which finished 6-24 last season, and fell in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. 

University of Florida

After being on the road for three games, the Owls return to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena to host Florida on Nov. 24. The Gators went 19-18 last season, making it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament before falling to #9 LSU. 

The Gators ended their season in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) semifinals against Minnesota. The Gators are returning their scoring leader, sophomore guard Liv McGill, who was named to the All-SEC Freshman and WBIT All-Tournament teams. 

Thanksgiving Classic

FAU will host the Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 28-30 against Wright State and Air Force. Wright State finished 10-22 last season, losing in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament. Air Force finished 18-15 last season, falling in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament and in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. 

Western Kentucky University

FAU then travels to play Western Kentucky on Dec. 3. Western Kentucky ended last season with a 23-9 record, losing to Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA semifinals. The Hilltoppers will be without their top two scorers, Alexis Mead and Josie Gilvin

Florida Gulf Coast University

FAU will host the ASUN Champion, Florida Gulf Coast. Florida Gulf Coast finished 30-4 last season, going undefeated in the ASUN conference. The Eagles lost to the No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles named Raina Harmon their third coach in program history in April after previous coach Chelsea Lyles stepped down to join the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream coaching staff. 

FIU Invitational

FAU closes non-conference play with the FIU Invitational, alongside the University of Massachusetts and Florida International University. UMass finished 17-15 last season, losing in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament and the second round of the WNIT Tournament. 

The Minutewomen keep leading scorer Allie Palmieri and leading rebounder Megan Olbrys. Florida International went 11-19 last season, losing to the No. 3 seed Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals. 

The Panthers have returning players, including Parris Atkins, who averaged 13.7 points. The Owls will play the Panthers twice in their non-conference schedule. The Panthers hold a  20-17 record against the Owls. 

Maddox Greenberg is a Contributing Writer at the University Press.

