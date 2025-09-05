University Press staff predict a positive outcome for FAU’s football team vs. FAMU

Florida Atlantic might have been humbled in their season opener at Maryland, but don’t let that 39–7 scoreline fool you into thinking the Owls can’t bounce back, especially now that they are back on their home field.

FAU is back home at the newly-named Flagler Credit Union Stadium, opening Week 2 to face the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. The Owls are also showcasing their new all-blue uniforms, as the team announced in a social media post on Thursday.

While FAU fans were not pleased with the team’s performance last Saturday, there is still some optimism that head coach Zachary Kittley and his squad can get the job done. Our sportswriters at the University Press made their predictions:

Angelina Martell, Sports Editor

Yes, turnovers hurt them – six of them, to be exact – but you also saw flashes of real potential in the passing game, as FAU still racked up nearly 300 yards through the air against a Big Ten defense.

Nerves will also get in the way, considering this is quarterback Caden Veltkamp’s first season as FAU’s first-string quarterback, wide receiver Easton Messer’s first season as one of FAU’s go-to receivers, and especially Coach Kittley’s first time as a head coach, let alone being the youngest head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision. There is so much time for acclimation this season in every position.

That’s something to build on at home. FAMU’s defense is solid, but it hasn’t faced the kind of speed and size FAU brings. If the Owls clean up the turnovers and settle into a rhythm, their athletes on the outside can absolutely exploit matchups and stretch the field.

Add in the motivation of avoiding a 0–2 start and playing in front of a home crowd eager for a rebound, and this feels like the perfect setup for FAU to make a statement.

Prediction: 27–21, FAU.

Mikai Datilus, Contributing Writer

A rough showing for the Owls spoiled the season opener on a blowout loss, 34-7. However, fear not, for Saturday night is the home opener, and Florida Atlantic Football has a chance to shine under the bright lights and brand new fans.

The challenge won’t be as brutal as last week’s gut punch to the hard-hitting Maryland Terps. FAMU comes to town on the heels of a 10-9 loss to Howard, which was a disappointing season opener for them, but an incredible defensive performance.

FAMU lost last week because it had little to no offensive prowess. FAU, meanwhile, lost the previous week because of its inability to control the ball. However, this time the Owls are playing much weaker defense, and a receiving core with half the speed and playmaking ability of Maryland.

There were times when Veltkamp looked extremely impressive, and the receiving core made key drops, which limited the Owls from reaching their full potential. The fix is simple: the offense takes care of the ball better than last week, and the Owls should get down the field and score.

The Owls won’t face a dominant passing attack, so they should get stops. You pair that with FAMU’s run game being in absolute shambles last week, and I think we get a hard-fought win for the Owls in the home opener, avoiding the terror of an 0-2 start.

Prediction: 24-10, FAU.

Maddox Greenberg, Contributing Writer

The season opener disappointed fans, but the Owls are led by a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and a new defensive coordinator, plus returning 41% of their team, 110th in the FBS. Kittley got to see what the team looked like in-game, which wasn’t great.

Veltkamp had a decent debut but also threw four of the Owls’ six interceptions. The defense showed potential, with some holes being filled in at linebacker and defensive back in LB Tyler Stolsky and DB Terez Reid, but the defense did give up 26 points in the second.

Veltkamp missed his marks to his receivers, and the run game didn’t look strong. No player had over 100 yards rushing or receiving. Messer and Waseem are the top receiver options, but no one looked significant regarding running back.

In the past two years, the Owls have had go-to running backs, two seasons ago with Larry McCammon and CJ Campbell last season. This season, someone needs to stand out.

The Owls averaged about 40 points per game against FCS teams in the last ten years. Florida Atlantic’s offense looked promising against Maryland, piling 354 total yards and 277 in the air. However, the Rattlers will not be an easy defensive task for the Owls. They were a top 50 defense in FCS last season, being led by preseason All-SWAC selections NFL prospect Davion Westmoreland and Nay’Ron Jenkins.

The Owls’ defense needs to pressure quarterback RJ Johnson III more and stop the run game. The Rattlers don’t have an interesting receiving core, so I think the secondary will have a better game than they did against Maryland.

Veltkamp needs to be a more accurate passer, and the receivers and running backs must step up their game. The Owls can’t let the start of the Kittley Era and the 25th anniversary of the Owls football program start with a 0-2 record.

Prediction: 35-10, FAU.

Madison Norton – Contributing Writer

Florida Atlantic is looking to improve after a tough loss against Maryland, where the Owls fell 39-7. Maryland’s defense stood out from start to finish, allowing Veltkamp to complete one touchdown with six interceptions.

Still, this is the season’s first game against a Big 10 school. Playing at home for the first time this season, FAU will be motivated to improve from Week 1.

The Florida A&M (Rattlers) also lost against Howard in their Orange Blossom Classic. A close game between Howard and Florida A&M came down to a last-minute 43-yard field goal, allowing Howard to take home the win 10-9.

Both teams, coming off losses, are determined to take home their first win of the season. Kittley is making his debut in FAU’s Stadium, hoping to bring the Owls their first home victory. On the other hand, FAMU faces its second road game, hoping to improve its offensive efficiency.

Both programs are determined to improve from their week-one losses. This win can help get the ball rolling to jumpstart one team’s season.

Prediction: 14-10, FAU

