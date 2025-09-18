FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule

Florida Atlantic men’s basketball announced the release of their non-conference schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season with some new and familiar opponents on the list; UCF, Liberty, College of Charleston and Coastal Georgia are all teams the Owls played against last season.

After seven players entered the transfer portal last season, including Kaleb Glenn, Baba Miller and Tre Carroll, head coach John Jakus and his staff added 10 new players with the same mentality: winning in paradise.

Last season, the Owls went 18-16 overall (10-8 in the American Conference) and were eliminated in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) by Dayton.

FAU competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I’s American Conference, regularly facing top programs like Memphis, South Florida, and Power Four opponents, which has boosted the program’s national profile through postseason success and stronger recruiting.

With new transfers such as Devin Williams from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Isaiah Elohim from the University of Southern California (USC), alongside returning players like Devin Vanterpool and Niccolo Moretti, the Owls are ready to come back better and stronger than ever.

The 2025-26 FAU men’s basketball non-conference schedule is as follows:

Florida Tech Panthers

Oct. 30; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

The Owls kick off their season with an exhibition game at home against the Florida Tech Panthers. This will be the first time the Owls challenge the Panthers since the 2021-22 season.

Florida Tech, however, plays in NCAA Division II’s Sunshine State Conference, a respected but smaller stage limited mostly to regional competition.

Regardless, the Panthers hold an overall advantage over the Owls with a 10-4 overall record in the programs’ histories.

Boston College Eagles

Nov. 3; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

FAU will kick off its first official game of the season against Boston College at home. This will be the teams’ first meeting in over 10 years.

Boston College plays in the powerhouse Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), facing other elite basketball programs such as Duke, Louisville and UNC, but has been struggling in recent seasons; last season the Eagles finished 12-19 overall (4-16 ACC). FAU gained national recognition in the American Conference after making it to the Final Four in 2023 and returning to the tournament in 2024.

FAU has yet to defeat Boston College in the programs’ histories; their last meeting was held at Boston College’s home court, with a final score of 82-79, and an overall record of 0-3.

Field of 68 Classic

College of Charleston Cougars

Nov. 8; time TBD in Lynchburg, VA

The Owls will compete in the Field of 68 Classic for a third consecutive year and travel to Lynchburg, VA, to face the College of Charleston.

FAU first matched up with the Cougars in 1991 and last matched against them last season in the Charleston Classic, where the Owls fell in a heartbreaking buzzer-beater in double overtime, 119-116.

The Owls have only once defeated the College of Charleston in both programs’ histories and are 1-10 overall against the Cougars.

Liberty University Eagles

Nov. 9; time TBD in Lynchburg, VA

FAU will compete in back-to-back matchups and go up against the Liberty University Eagles in the second Field of 68 Classic game.

A former conference-play opponent, Liberty plays in Conference USA and is known for its defense and efficient shooting. After moving up to the American Conference in 2023, FAU faces tougher competition but always puts up a good fight against the Eagles.

FAU holds a 3-1 overall record against Liberty.

College of Coastal Georgia Mariners

Nov. 17; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

The Owls will return home to Boca Raton to take on the Coastal Georgia Mariners for their second consecutive season.

Coastal Georgia is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) member, which can be compared to schools in the NCAA Division II and III levels.

FAU is undefeated against the Mariners with an overall record of 1-0.



Pacific University Boxers

Nov. 20; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

FAU will match up against the Pacific Boxers for the first time in program history in the ‘Elly.’

The Boxers compete in the Northwest Conference within the NCAA Division III schools. FAU’s program has greater resources, exposure, and competition, while Pacific emphasizes balance and a smaller-scale athletic experience.

The difference between Division I and Division III caliber teams will be an intriguing matchup, especially on FAU’s home court.

Sunshine Slam Classic

Loyola Marymount University Lions

Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. in Daytona Beach, FL

FAU will also match up against the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Lions for the first time in program history in the Sunshine Slam Classic in Daytona Beach, FL.

LMU competes in the NCAA Division I’s West Coast Conference, a mid-major league best known for schools such as the University of Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s College.

Playing against teams like these gives LMU solid regional competition and occasional national coverage.

While both are mid-major programs, FAU currently has greater national recognition and momentum than LMU’s more regional profile.

George Mason University Patriots OR Ohio University Bobcats

Nov. 24; time TBD in Daytona Beach, FL

The next opponent will depend on who is in the tournament’s winners’ or losers’ bracket.

George Mason holds an even overall record against FAU (1-1), and Ohio has never faced FAU in the program’s history.

St. Bonaventure University Bonnies

Nov. 30; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

FAU returns to its home base in Boca Raton to go up against St. Bonaventure University’s Bonnies. The last time these two teams matched up was in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in 2023, where the Owls came out victorious, 64-54.

The Bonnies, an NCAA Division I school and a consistent presence in the Atlantic 10 conference, bring a tradition of NCAA Tournament appearances and a defensive, grind-it-out style that contrasts FAU’s up-tempo approach.

The Owls and the Bonnies have an even overall record of 1-1 in both programs’ histories.

Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles

Dec. 7; time TBD in Fort Myers, FL

The Owls will travel to Fort Myers to face the FGCU Eagles. Remembered nationally for its “Dunk City” run in 2013, FGCU remains a competitive mid-major in the Atlantic Sun Conference but does not carry the same national profile as FAU.

Regardless, FAU holds a losing overall record against the Eagles, 4-5. Their most recent matchup was last season, where FGCU won another game via a heartbreaking buzzer-beater, 80-78.

Saint Leo University Lions

Dec. 10; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

FAU returns to Boca Raton to face the Saint Leo Lions for their second consecutive season. The Lions and Owls last matched up in an exhibition game, where the Owls came out victorious, 104-53.

Saint Leo, a Division II program from the Sunshine State Conference, will serve as more of a tune-up game for the Owls in Boca Raton. The Lions play similar competitors to the Owls this season, such as Florida Tech.

The Owls hold a 5-2 overall record against the Lions, and will play in their first official game against each other since 1991.

University at Albany Great Danes

Dec. 13; time TBD at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

The Owls will remain at home to take on the Albany Great Danes. This is the first time FAU has matched up against Albany since the 2022-23 season, which was the season FAU went to the Final Four; the Owls won 73-56.

Albany, a member of the America East Conference, has reached the NCAA Tournament multiple times in the past two decades, their most recent appearance being in 2015.

However, the Great Danes have not matched FAU’s recent national recognition in the NCAA tournament, which recently clinched an 8th seed in 2024.

The Owls are undefeated against the Great Danes and hold an overall record of 2-0.

Saint Mary’s College Gaels

Dec. 19; time TBD in Moraga, CA

The Owls will fly to the West Coast to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. This will be the first time they meet in both programs’ histories.

Saint Mary’s, one of the strongest mid-majors in the country out of the West Coast Conference, presents arguably the most challenging non-conference test, with a reputation for disciplined half-court execution and regular Top 25 rankings.

The Gaels have made the NCAA tournament for the last four seasons (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025) and share the same conference as schools like Gonzaga and LMU.

University of Central Florida Knights

Dec. 23; time and location TBD

The Owls will conclude their non-conference schedule against the UCF Knights. These two teams last matched up in the 2024 season in Orlando, FL, where the Knights returned and won the game 100-94.

UCF, now in the Big 12, represents the Owls’ most direct comparison among in-state peers. While FAU has surged nationally with its recent postseason runs, UCF’s move into a power conference elevates its exposure to higher-ranked competition.

FAU holds a 10-23 overall record against the Knights in the programs’ histories.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @angieemartell for more information on this and other stories.