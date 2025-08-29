Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Men’s Soccer: FAU stuns Jacksonville with last-minute game winner

Owls remain undefeated as Oliver Moller-Jensen scores a decisive goal in the final minute at FAU Soccer Stadium on Thursday.
Caden Whitehouse
Oliver Moller-Jensen celebrating after scoring the game-winning goal against Jacksonville.
David Hoyos, Staff Writer
August 29, 2025

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (3-0-0) extended its undefeated streak going with a thriller 1-0 win over the University of Jacksonville (1-2-0) on Aug. 28 at FAU Soccer Stadium.

The Owls became nationally ranked for the first time in program history at the Division I level, debuting at No. 22 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. Junior forward Oliver Moller-Jensen found the game’s only score late in the final minute of regulation and propelled the Owls into their third straight win at the commencement of the game.

“That speaks a lot about them; their character, their talent, the quality that we have, and that everyone’s come together,” said FAU head men’s soccer coach Joey Worthen. “This was a different level of hardship, and they responded.”

Both teams contested the game equally, as each side had opportunities. FAU took 10 shots, though many came from difficult angles. Jacksonville was just as intense as FAU in the early stages and caused the Owls many long periods of defense.

Junior goalkeeper Alfred Mikkelsen saved the day for the Owls once again, recording three huge saves to secure another shutout for the third game in a row. Earlier this week, Milkkelsen was honored as the American Goalkeeper of the week. Senior forward Aboubacar Traore and senior defender Kerfalla Toure also had an “honorable mention.”

Worthen praised his team’s focus down the stretch: “That’s college soccer; you’re going to see a lot of late goals. We talk so much about staying focused because it’s easy to lose it when it’s hot and you’re tired. The guys have just stayed in it until the very last play.”

FAU returns to action on Sept. 4, in Jacksonville, FL, versus the University of North Florida (1-2).

David Hoyos is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for information regarding this or other stories.

