Men’s Soccer: FAU stays undefeated after a 2-0 victory over the University of Omaha

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer (2-0) defeated the University of Omaha Mavericks (0-2) 2-0 last night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

Graduate forward Mamadou Diarra scored for the second consecutive game, and senior forward Aboubacar Traore added his first goal of the season. Junior goalie Alfred Mikkelsen had his second shutout after making a string of saves in his second start.

The game had to be rescheduled from the afternoon because of the rain. The ground was soggy and challenging, but the Owls managed to put 16 shots and had opportunities to break through Omaha’s back line.

“We created a number of chances, and I’m happy with the goals we scored. It might sound greedy, but I think we still have more in us,” said FAU head coach Joey Worthen. “We just need to get better, but I believe that we are better than that, and we are going to need to be as we move deeper into this season.”

Roughness and inability to retain possession in the park’s center dominated the game. Losing their heads collectively in the early stages, the Owls took control and shut the game out in disciplinary style.

“When you’re ahead, the other team’s gonna come at you and try to get in your head,” Worthen said. “We did lose focus a little, then settled down and played really well. That allowed us to close the game out.”

With five scored and none against, FAU showed balance on offense and defense in two contests. Worthen was quick to mention the importance of shutouts.

“It’s the little things that matter,” Worthen stated. “Not to give up a goal is a huge thing, which gives confidence. We’ve had a lot of men on the back line, and to leave with a shutout brings confidence to the entire team.”

The Owls look to keep their winning streak alive as they play against Jacksonville University (1-1) on Thursday, Aug. 28, back home at FAU Soccer Stadium.

