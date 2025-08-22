Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Men’s Soccer: FAU opens season with dominant 3-0 win over Creighton

Owls find the net with three different scorers as new goalkeeper shines on Aug. 21 for the first game of the season.
Categories:
Cadence Whitehouse
Senior forward Eli Conway holding up a hand-heart after FAU’s win versus Creighton.
David Hoyos, Contributing Writer
August 22, 2025

The Florida Atlantic men’s soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over the Creighton University Bluejays on Thursday night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

Graduate forward Mamadou Diarra, senior forward Eli Conway, and junior forward Oliver Moller-Jensen found the net for the Owls. Junior goalkeeper Alfred Mikkelsen made six saves in his debut game for the Owls.

FAU applied steady pressure from the opening whistle, making mistakes and scoring chances from the wings. After missing an early wide-open-net shot, Jensen scored redemption to log the third goal late in the match.

“We thought we were great, but we haven’t been tested yet,” said FAU men’s soccer head coach Joey Worthen. “Full credit to Creighton, they’re a very good team. To be able to get the outcome that we did, clean sheet, three goals, completely dominant- I’m happy.”

The Owls began well with Diarra, a top player last season in the conference, putting the team ahead when he scored. Conway doubled the lead before halftime, and Jensen sealed the game with his second-half goal.

Worthen praised Mikkelsen for his calmness at the start: “His first responsibility is to get the ball out of the net, and he did. I thought it was a very mature effort by Alfred in his first game at FAU.”

The Owls controlled the tempo better in the second half by slowing play gradually without giving up control. Creighton received several cards, including a late red card. 

Worthen also spoke of receiving support from the local community: “We need the community to come and support this team. These players are giving it all they’ve got, and we need people here to witness it.” 

FAU men’s soccer team (1-0) returns to action on Aug. 24, at home versus the University of Omaha (0-1).

David Hoyos is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Stella Rubidoux playing soccer for FAU's women's soccer team.
Lab coats to soccer jerseys: Dual-degree student-athlete Stella Rubidoux’s experiences balancing two worlds
FAU men’s soccer transfer forward Mamadou Diarra focusing during FAU’s game against Utah Valley on Sept. 5, 2024.
Men’s Soccer: FAU’s rising star out of Mali, Mamadou Diarra
FAU defender Leila Etemadi in their home game on Sept. 15 against Southeastern Missouri State.
Women’s Soccer: Owls gain their first AAC win over Charlotte 49ers, 2-1
Senior forward Mamadou Diarra celebrates with his teammates after scoring his third goal to make it a hat trick in the first half.
Men’s Soccer: Diarra hat trick gives FAU 3-1 lead over Stetson before lightning delay
FAU vs FIU
Women’s Soccer: Owls take a 2-0 loss against FIU
FAU vs UCF in preseason opener
Men's Soccer: Owls fall 2-0 to Knights in their preseason opener
More in Sports
2025-2026 FAU Division II hockey roster photo
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division II team’s upcoming season
FAU women’s volleyball team celebrating after securing the set point.
Volleyball: Owls prepare for pivotal conference schedule this season
Alijah Marin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) celebrate their win versus Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Men’s basketball: One FAU alumnus drafted, two others sign with NBA teams
Jake Hibbert lining up a put in a golf tournament.
Golf: Jake Hibbert finishes strong despite setbacks at Hawkstone Qualifier
Ciara Gibson holding up a “W” hand sign in celebration of FAU's win at the Gainesville Regional vs. Georgia Tech.
Softball: FAU wins first regional game in nine years
An FAU football helmet being hoisted into the air.
Football: Three former FAU players go undrafted in the NFL
More in Top Stories
FAU’s mascot Hoot joined by Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Faerman at the birthday party on Aug. 22.
FAU mascot Hoot turns six, university celebrates with birthday party
The stage of last year’s Bonfire Music Fest, headlined by Shaquille O’Neal, on Sept. 6.
FAU students quickly sell out Sexyy Red show, no restock
The interior of the new Dunkin', located near the S.E. Wimberly Library.
FAU kicks off semester with Dunkin’ opening after delays
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Editor’s Letter: Apology for spoiling ‘Love Island USA’ finale
Headshot of Michael Cook.
Editor’s Letter: EIC Michael Cook hits reset, explains why the press matters
The flyer for the 2025 Bonfire Music Fest headliner Sexyy Red. Courtesy of FAU’s Program Board Instagram.
Rapper Sexyy Red to headline FAU’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest