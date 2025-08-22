Men’s Soccer: FAU opens season with dominant 3-0 win over Creighton

The Florida Atlantic men’s soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over the Creighton University Bluejays on Thursday night at FAU Soccer Stadium.

Graduate forward Mamadou Diarra, senior forward Eli Conway, and junior forward Oliver Moller-Jensen found the net for the Owls. Junior goalkeeper Alfred Mikkelsen made six saves in his debut game for the Owls.

FAU applied steady pressure from the opening whistle, making mistakes and scoring chances from the wings. After missing an early wide-open-net shot, Jensen scored redemption to log the third goal late in the match.

“We thought we were great, but we haven’t been tested yet,” said FAU men’s soccer head coach Joey Worthen. “Full credit to Creighton, they’re a very good team. To be able to get the outcome that we did, clean sheet, three goals, completely dominant- I’m happy.”

The Owls began well with Diarra, a top player last season in the conference, putting the team ahead when he scored. Conway doubled the lead before halftime, and Jensen sealed the game with his second-half goal.

Worthen praised Mikkelsen for his calmness at the start: “His first responsibility is to get the ball out of the net, and he did. I thought it was a very mature effort by Alfred in his first game at FAU.”

The Owls controlled the tempo better in the second half by slowing play gradually without giving up control. Creighton received several cards, including a late red card.

Worthen also spoke of receiving support from the local community: “We need the community to come and support this team. These players are giving it all they’ve got, and we need people here to witness it.”

FAU men’s soccer team (1-0) returns to action on Aug. 24, at home versus the University of Omaha (0-1).

David Hoyos is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for information regarding this or other stories.