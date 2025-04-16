Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Hockey: Division II national champions reflect on their season and the advancement to Division I

The Florida Atlantic DII hockey team finished their regular season 19-5-1 after taking the Division II championship title.
FAU Hockey
FAU Club Hockey team with the AAU Championship trophy after winning 5-2.
Molly O’Flynn, Staff Writer
April 16, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s DII hockey team won their first national championship against High Point University with a score of 5-2 on March 23 to finish off their season.

On Feb. 27 the team announced via Instagram that heading into next season, the Owls are moving up to Division I. Last season, FAU lost the national championship in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament to the University of Florida 8-4

“It was absolutely fantastic. I could tell you that. Especially with moving up to Division I next year and finally solidifying it in Division II felt really good because last year we went to the national championship, we ended up losing and it really sucked, like really bad. So being able to take care of business this year was just phenomenal,” said Rocco Bruno, a player on the team that won “Goalie of the Year.” 

FAU’s hockey team did not let the loss of the previous championship tear them down and finished this year’s season with a record of 25-5-1.

The team traveled to Jacksonville, FL for the AAU Nationals from March 18 to 23. They won all three games of pool play against Lynn University (11-1), Wake Forest University (5-0) and Farmingdale State College (6-1). 

After winning all the games in pool play, they entered the quarter-finals where they defeated Farmingdale State once again, 5-1, putting FAU in the AAU Nationals. In the semifinals, the Owls played Middle Tennessee State University and beat them 8-2

By securing their win against Lightning in the semifinals, the Owls were put up against High Point University for the Championship. The Owls played the Panthers twice during the regular season, beating them in overtime 3-2 on Feb. 7 for their sponsor night. They then lost to High Point the following day, 5-4, on FAU’s Senior Night.

Rocco Bruno accepts his medal from the championship game. (Amelia Cordova)

Florida Atlantic maintained a lead through the entirety of the game to secure a 5-2 win over HPU and the title of AAC National Champions.

In preparation for the back-to-back six-day tournament, Bruno said the team took a lot of time to bond with each other on their week off for spring break, to take their minds off the pressures ahead.  

“We just enjoyed the presence of each other because what I believe especially in those sceneries. The largest part of it is keeping your head in it and playing for the guy next to you,” said Bruno.

The time spent together on and off the rink during spring break allowed the team to bring the strong playing chemistry that got them their championship win. 

“I think that we kind of binded that brotherhood together. I think at the start of the year, we weren’t as close…but I think by the end of the year you play six games in six days. It was like that locker room was so tight going into the third period of that championship game,” said forward Justin Harshaw.

FAU forward Justin Harshaw in a faceoff against Wake Forest player. (Amelia Cordova)

The team had a 17-game winning streak in the middle of the season despite multiple setbacks from hurricanes that caused them to miss three games in their regular season and issues with the ice on their home rink for a while.

“There was a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, despite that winning streak, but I think you know towards the end of the season when we actually turned it on…you see how much of a higher level we can take it to when we find that consistency,” said head coach Christian Long.

Bruno believes that the steadiness that took them through this season to winning the championship game, will help them next season when playing in DI for the first time.

“I’m most excited about just the competition to be honest. Obviously, it’s a switch but I mean it’s not that big of one cause we played DI teams this year; we know what we’re getting into,” said Bruno.

The Owls played the University of Tampa’s DI team twice to start off the season this year and went 1-1. This season, they played in the College Hockey South Conference with DII teams and will advance to the AAU College Hockey League in the 2025-2026 season with DI teams.

The Owls will lose four graduating seniors this year, Justin Machovina, David Israel, Ryan Brockett and DJ Randle, but Long said they have a “strong class of incoming players,” who are transferring from DI and CAA schools. 

Winning the championship marked a turning point in the program, which put them on the radar in South Florida. The team is talking on podcasts and having interviews with people from the Bleacher Brothers Show and West Palm Beach TV, as well as social events after their successes. 

“Going into the next year, we have high aspirations. We want to win a championship again…and I think it’s cool to see the support from the community going into next year. We’re just excited to build on that and grow especially when you know we’re kind of being put on the map,” said Long.

Molly O’Flynn is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Molly at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @molly_oflynn_.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Hockey
FAU Brady Baehser celebrates goal number 21 in Friday nights game against Ole Miss.
Hockey: DII FAU Owls lose their first playoff game 5-4 in overtime against Mississippi
The Owls defenseman Justin Machovina with the puck in FAU's game against Lynn on Jan. 19, 2024.
Hockey: FAU Program Board funds students travel to hockey in Ft. Lauderdale
FAU huddling together during their 10-4 win over Lynn University on Oct. 25.
Hockey: Owls soar over Florida Southern in two-game series
FAU goalie Rocco Bruno in the net for the CHS Europe team.
Hockey: FAU Division II teammates make College Hockey South All-Star Europe Team
Florida Atlantic’s softball team at the NCAA Regional Championships against South Alabama
Softball: Preparations for the upcoming spring season
FAU huddling together during their 10-4 win over Lynn University on Oct. 25.
Hockey: FAU dominates Lynn 10-4 in the first game of the Battle at the Beach tournament
More in Sports
The Sandy Owls huddling together after day one of the Capri Classic on April 11.
Beach Volleyball: Owls take second place in the Capri Classic tournament
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University
FAU’s Red and White teams running towards each other in the 2025 Spring Football Game.
Football: FAU kicks off their season in their 25th annual Spring Game
Marketa Svozilova (left) and Julie Honzovicova (right) playing in their respective volleyball matches for FAU.
Beach Volleyball: International players from the Czech Republic reflect on their accomplishments
Forward Kaleb Glenn shooting a free throw in FAU’s home game vs. Texas State.
Former FAU forward Kaleb Glenn transfers to Michigan State University
Tre Carroll holding up a "three" celebration in FAU's home game vs. Coastal Georgia.
FAU star Tre Carroll enters the transfer portal
More in Top Stories
An image of the Department of Education’s logo.
Professors and lawmakers discuss stakes of the dismantling of the Department of Education
Philip "Bluf" Conally in action at one of his first events.
FAU DJ Bluf opens up on navigating the world of music as a student
Specialty drinks offered by Long Story Short (left to right), the Strawberry Glow smoothie, Tiramisu Latte, Matcha Latte with Blueberry and Crème brûlée Latte.
Long Story Short: A cafe fairytale located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton
BREAKING NEWS WHITE ON BLACK
Plane crash reported near FAU Boca Raton campus
Kimberly Dunn and Stefan Andjelkovic holding up their award plaques at the April 8 Board of Trustees meeting.
FAU Board of Trustees waves goodbye to two departing trustees
Jacob Head (left) and Owen Hill (right) performing together outside of what student's call "Narnia," in between the Culture and Society building and the Breezeway on FAU's Boca Raton campus.
From friends to musical collaborators: FAU freshmen Jacob Head and Owen Hill perform on campus