Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Softball: Owls ranked No. 19 in Softball America poll

FAU went 6-0 in Paradise Classic and the day later got ranked No. 19.
FAU Athletics
Catcher Chloe Yeatts high fiving her teammates to start the FAU vs Ole Miss game in the Paradise Classic.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
February 10, 2025

On Feb. 10, the Florida Atlantic University’s softball team (6-0) received a ranking of No. 19 in the Softball America poll. 

The ranking is coming after the Owls 6-0 run in the third annual Paradise Classic. This is the first time since 2016 that FAU has started out their season with that record

“This weekend I really felt like the team made a statement with key wins against great opponents. To be recognized for that was a huge stepping stone for our program and university. To be on that list with powerhouse teams is pretty special to see and we are excited for the opportunity to play more games this weekend,” said head coach Jordan Clark. 

Last season, FAU finished their regular season with a 41-16 record and 21-7 in the American Athletic Conference to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AAC tournament. They were ranked No. 25 in the Softball America poll last year.

They fell short in the AAC tournament but were selected to attend the Gainesville Regional. At the Regional they lost both of their games by one. 

Five players were picked for the First-Team All-Conference, Katlynn de Leon, Kamryn Jackson, Ainsley Lambert, Presley Leebrick and Trinity Schlotterbeck. The coaches were awarded the 2024 AAC Coaching Staff of the year. Infielder Kiley Channell got named Rookie of the year and selected for the All-Rookie team. 

To kick off the 2025 season, the Owls were ranked second from the AAC coaches poll

During the Paradise Classic, FAU began right where they left off. They defeated the University of Mississippi Ole Miss, a Southeastern Conference team, 5-4 to begin the tournament. Following that, the Owls went on to defeat Kansas University and Clemson University. On Feb. 8, day two of the tournament, FAU overtook Missouri State 11-0 in five innings. 

The No. 19 Owls next game on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. against Minnesota University for the Joan Joyce Classic. 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X @MeganBruinsma. 

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Softball
Sophomore pitcher Ainsley Lambery high-fiving fans after their win versus Clemson in their third-annual Paradise Classic tournament
Softball: The Owls take home two more wins at the Paradise Classic
Infielder Kiley Channel during FAU softball's media day.
Softball: Kiley Channell enters her second year as a must-watch player
Kylie Hammonds (left) head coach Jordan Clark (middle) and Ainsley Lambert (right) at FAU softball’s 2025 Media Day.
Softball is back in ‘full swing’ at Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic’s softball team at the NCAA Regional Championships against South Alabama
Softball: Preparations for the upcoming spring season
FAU Athletics announcements for new softball assistant coaches Katelynn de Leon and Shelby Petik.
Softball: Owls bring in two new assistant coaches ahead of the 2024-25 season
FAU warming up for their NCAA regional game against South Alabama
Softball: FAU falls 0-2 in NCAA regional tournament
More in Sports
FAU women’s basketball team huddled together in their home game versus North Texas.
Checking In: FAU women’s basketball conference halfway checkpoint
Florida Atlantic's forward Kaleb Glenn shooting a three against USF on Feb. 2. The Owls won 94-72 and Glenn finished with seven rebounds.
Men’s Basketball: Owls mark their home court with 94-72 win over USF
FAU volleyball huddled during their game against Charlotte on Sep. 29, 2024.
Volleyball: Gearing up for the upcoming fall season with fresh faces
From left to right, Trey Beard, John Schroeder, James Litman and Marshall Lipsey at FAU baseball’s 2025 Media Day.
Baseball: FAU baseball prepares for their season following media day
FAU center Matas Vokietaitis dunking the ball against UTSA on Jan. 29. The Owls won 94-74 to gain their fourth AAC win.
Men’s Basketball: FAU attain a 20-point win against UTSA, marking their fourth AAC win
Guard Jada Moore going up for the layup in FAU’s home game against North Texas on Jan. 25.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to North Texas at home, 73-61
More in Top Stories
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Overweight student struggles to get proper seating accommodations
Ariela Fischer and Eden Hebron, Hillel volunteers, holding up QR codes for students to sign the antisemitism campaign.
‘Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate’: Hillel’s effort to combat campus-wide antisemitism
Students protesting against presidential finalist Adam Hasner on Feb 7.
FAU students protest the presidential forum of finalist Adam Hasner
A headshot of FAU Presidential Search finalist John Volin. Photo courtesy of the University of Maine's Office of the President page.
FAU Presidential Finalist John Volin addresses academic freedom, technology at forums
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Adam Hasner as problematic presidential candidate with history of anti-Muslim views
During the Open Forum for Staff, Donors and Community Members, Michael Hartline sat and listened to questions, responding to the crowd at the Majestic Palm Room in the Boca Raton's Student Union.
FAU finalist Michael Hartline pitches to be next president
About the Contributor
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.