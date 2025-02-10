Softball: Owls ranked No. 19 in Softball America poll

On Feb. 10, the Florida Atlantic University’s softball team (6-0) received a ranking of No. 19 in the Softball America poll.

The ranking is coming after the Owls 6-0 run in the third annual Paradise Classic. This is the first time since 2016 that FAU has started out their season with that record.

“This weekend I really felt like the team made a statement with key wins against great opponents. To be recognized for that was a huge stepping stone for our program and university. To be on that list with powerhouse teams is pretty special to see and we are excited for the opportunity to play more games this weekend,” said head coach Jordan Clark.

Last season, FAU finished their regular season with a 41-16 record and 21-7 in the American Athletic Conference to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AAC tournament. They were ranked No. 25 in the Softball America poll last year.

They fell short in the AAC tournament but were selected to attend the Gainesville Regional. At the Regional they lost both of their games by one.

Five players were picked for the First-Team All-Conference, Katlynn de Leon, Kamryn Jackson, Ainsley Lambert, Presley Leebrick and Trinity Schlotterbeck. The coaches were awarded the 2024 AAC Coaching Staff of the year. Infielder Kiley Channell got named Rookie of the year and selected for the All-Rookie team.

To kick off the 2025 season, the Owls were ranked second from the AAC coaches poll.

During the Paradise Classic, FAU began right where they left off. They defeated the University of Mississippi Ole Miss, a Southeastern Conference team, 5-4 to begin the tournament. Following that, the Owls went on to defeat Kansas University and Clemson University. On Feb. 8, day two of the tournament, FAU overtook Missouri State 11-0 in five innings.

The No. 19 Owls next game on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. against Minnesota University for the Joan Joyce Classic.

