Beach Volleyball: Preseason polls rank Owls at No. 16

The Sandy Owls are ranked per coaches poll No. 16 prior to their season start in three days.
FAU Athletics
The Sandy Owls standing together during their game against Florida International University on April 19, 2024.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
February 18, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s beach volleyball team announced via Instagram on Feb. 18 that they have been ranked No. 16, per the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason coaches poll. Coaches awarded the Owls 131 points.

Head coach Steve Grotowski said that the poll’s are voted on by coaches so it’s hard to predict how exact they will be. The coaches vote on teams who they think will finish in that position at the end of the season. He emphasized his appreciation that they have high hopes for his Owls. 

“We’ve been practicing really well, and probably one of the best preseason spring practice sessions that we’ve had, girls have been really locked in and focused competitively,” said Grotowski. “But yeah, at the end of the day, all those rankings don’t really mean anything until you go play somebody.”

Last season, the Sandy Owls had an overall record of 18-19 and 2-4 in their conference. During the Conference USA tournament, they won both of their first matches to send them to the semifinals where they fell to Texas Christian University 1-3. 

The Owls head to Tampa, Fla. this Feb. 21-22 to play in the Tampa Invite. Their first game on Feb. 21 will be against the University of Washington. 

“I hope we’re better than 16, so maybe if they put us at four, maybe that would be some pressure at the end of the day. You are kind of what your record shows,” said Grotowski. 

This is a developing story. 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X(Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.

Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.