Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Beach Volleyball: FAU wraps up their regular season play

The Sandy Owls complete the NOLA Classic tournament with three sweeps out of four games.
FAU Beach Volleyball
Teammates cheer during their sweep against San Jose State.
Emily Harper, Contributing Writer
April 20, 2025

The No. 18 Florida Atlantic University’s beach volleyball team (17-14, 4-2 CUSA) traveled to New Orleans, La. to compete in the NOLA Classic, on April 18 and 19 for their last tournament of the regular season. 

The Sandy Owls matched up against the home team Tulane University Green Wave (25-9, 3-2 CUSA), the McNeese State University Cowboys (12-17, 2-6 Southland), the San Jose State University Spartans (12-18, 6-2 Southland), and the Tarleton State University Texans (5-14). 

“We’ve been talking about a lot of things leading up to our conference tournament, and I thought we got better in the areas of serving and our defense. It feels like we’re putting a lot of things together,” head coach Steve Grotowski said.

FAU opened their tournament play on April 18 against Tulane at 9:30 a.m. The Owls have a 9-4 overall record against Tulane. The Green Wave won the first matchup and Julie Honzovicova and Kate McKaughlin tied the score 1-1 in the Owls’ second matchup. However, the Owls lost as a team, going 3-2 against Tulane. 

“We had a very close game with Tulane. Tulane is always a tough opponent. They’re in our conference and we see them pretty regularly. We just missed out on beating them by a couple points at the fives,” said Grotowski.

Later that day at 2:30 p.m., FAU matched up against McNeese for the first time in program history. The Owls swept the Cowboys with a 5-0 score. 

“When we win the serve and pass battle, we win a lot of our matches,” said Grotowski. 

On April 19, the Owls faced another unfamiliar face, San Jose State. In the program’s first time meeting, FAU went 5-0. The beach volleyball Instagram celebrated this victory with a caption, “Another Sandy Owl SWEEP.” 

Going into the last matchup, the Owls gained confidence in themselves to end the tournament strong. 

Similar to the last two games, the Owls again met a new program. FAU faced off against Tarleton State on Saturday at 12 p.m. and went 5–0, marking their third sweep of the tournament. 

In the conclusion of the tournament, teammates Ashleigh Adams and Marketa Svozilova achieved a team-best 20-5 record.

In addition, pairs Kendall Mignerey and Shantel Starling, Svozilova and Cameron Knifton, and Mignerey and Maddie Sides, all secured their first wins together this season. 

The FAU Sandy Owls will play in the Conference USA Championship as the No. 1 seed starting on April 24 in Youngsville, La.

“I know the team’s super talented and I’m excited to see how they do next week in Youngsville,” said Grotowski. 

Emily Harper is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this article, you can reach her at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Beach Volleyball
The Sandy Owls huddling together after day one of the Capri Classic on April 11.
Beach Volleyball: Owls take second place in the Capri Classic tournament
Marketa Svozilova (left) and Julie Honzovicova (right) playing in their respective volleyball matches for FAU.
Beach Volleyball: International players from the Czech Republic reflect on their accomplishments
The Sandy Owls standing together during their game against Florida International University on April 19, 2024.
Beach Volleyball: Preseason polls rank Owls at No. 16
A throwback photo of women's beach volleyball head coach Steve Grotowski when he competed in the 2012 Olympics.
The Olympic experiences of FAU’s beach volleyball head coach Steve Grotowski
Florida Atlantic’s softball team at the NCAA Regional Championships against South Alabama
Softball: Preparations for the upcoming spring season
FAU men's soccer gathering for their 2021 spring opener
Inside FAU’s international recruiting process: How it occurs and varies by sport
More in Sports
FAU Club Hockey team with the AAU Championship trophy after winning 5-2.
Hockey: Division II national champions reflect on their season and the advancement to Division I
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University
FAU’s Red and White teams running towards each other in the 2025 Spring Football Game.
Football: FAU kicks off their season in their 25th annual Spring Game
Forward Kaleb Glenn shooting a free throw in FAU’s home game vs. Texas State.
Former FAU forward Kaleb Glenn transfers to Michigan State University
Tre Carroll holding up a "three" celebration in FAU's home game vs. Coastal Georgia.
FAU star Tre Carroll enters the transfer portal
Vice President Macy Sherman doing a back handspring as part of her beam routine. Her and Secretary Riley Waters coach the team through the competition season.
FAU’s Gymnastics Club rises to success, prepares for nationals
More in Top Stories
Image of FAU campus showing dense student populations.
Trump administration revokes six student visas at FAU
Construction for "Talon Hall" is in full swing, as seen across from Parliament Hall.
Talon Hall: FAU names new dorm to be on brand of owl theme
Program board officer Isabella Sanossian (left) awarding Maya Desai (right) her prize for finding the golden ticket.
FAU students unwind at Program Board Scavenger hunt as finals season approaches
Members of the march on April 16 standing in front of the Administration building.
FAU students protest FAUPD ‘pending’ partnership with ICE
An image of the Department of Education’s logo.
Professors and lawmakers discuss stakes of the dismantling of the Department of Education
Philip "Bluf" Conally in action at one of his first events.
FAU DJ Bluf opens up on navigating the world of music as a student