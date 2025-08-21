Volleyball: Owls prepare for pivotal conference schedule this season

Florida Atlantic’s women’s volleyball team released its 2025-26 season schedule, set to begin on Aug. 23, marking the program’s third season in the American Conference.

The Owls aim to build their momentum and challenge for a top spot after an 18-13 season and a first-time run to the AAC Championship match.

While the momentum from last season remains, the Owls now face a schedule that brings newfound pressure; FAU needs to stay consistent if it hopes to return to the conference championship and this time, come out on top.

An asterisk (*) indicates a duplicate game.

Sep. 24 at University of South Florida Bulls

The Owls will travel to the Corral to face their in-state rival, South Florida. The Owls are 5-17 all-time against the Bulls but have gone 5-5 in the last 10 meetings.

Last season, the Owls split the series, 1-1, winning the first match at home, 3-1, handing USF its first conference loss before dropping the rematch on the road, 10 days later, 3-1.

FAU hasn’t won at the Corral since 2010, when they swept USF 3-0 on the second day of the Hilton Garden Inn Classic despite the recent drought. The Owls will look to open conference play by making history and snapping a 14-year drought in Tampa.

Sep. 28 vs. East Carolina University Pirates

FAU opens conference play at home against East Carolina. The all-time series is tied at 3-3. In their most recent meeting, the Owls defeated the Pirates 3-2 in the AAC Tournament, marking FAU’s first postseason win since 2019.

While the Owls broke the Pirates’ hearts in the tournament, the Pirates swept the Owls in the regular season, where FAU went 0-2, with a 1-3 loss at home and a 0-3 loss on the road.

The Owls look to keep the momentum from last year’s postseason and start off winning their conference schedule on a good note.

Oct. 3 vs. University of North Texas Mean Green

FAU remains at home to face North Texas. The Owls are 6-13 all-time against the Mean Green, including a 3-5 record in home matches. North Texas has won the last three meetings in Boca Raton.

Last season, the Owls did win on the road 3-1 and got their first win in Denton, Texas, since 2018. The Mean Green did struggle last season, going 10-18 and only 7-9 in conference play, but overall, they have had the Owls’ number during the previous four matchups.

The Owls look to start a newer, better streak against the Mean Green this season.

Oct. 5 at Temple University Owls

After two games at home, the Owls return on the road against the Temple Owls. FAU has taken two out of the four games against Temple in program history. In a short period, these games have been nothing short of unpredictable, with either team winning by two or more sets.

Last season, FAU went 1-1 against Temple, taking a 0-3 loss on the road and nearly a month later, winning 3-0 at home. Sienna Paige Conaghan, a sports editor for Temple News, said, “I think it’s too early to tell what match is going to look like until both teams have a couple of matches under their belt.”

Both teams lost key players last season and are now looking to see how they perform at full strength. “A key thing to look out for is if Temple has its lineup set and is consistent with it,” Conaghan adds.

Staying healthy remains a focus for both teams, but FAU looks to gain its first win at McGonigle Hall.

Oct. 10 at Charlotte 49ers

The Owls, after the 5-day break, face the Charlotte 49ers. The Owls have dominated this matchup having a 19-7 record all-time and have won five of the last six against the 49ers.

Last season, FAU went 2-0 against Charlotte, with a 3-0 win at home and a 3-1 victory on the road. The Owls took control in both games when the time was right, keeping the 49ers on their heels.

FAU looks to extend its road winning streak against Charlotte to four straight matches and get its 11th win in Halton Arena.

*Oct. 12 at East Carolina Pirates

*Oct. 17 vs. Temple University Owls

*Oct. 19 vs. Charlotte 49ers

Oct. 24 at University of Memphis Tigers

The Owls then face the Memphis Tigers on the road, where they will play at the Larry O. Finch Center for the first time in program history. The Tigers have a win against the Owls, which came in 2004 in the UNC Greensboro Tournament, since the Owls have won three straight against the Tigers.

The Owls swept the Tigers in their only matchup last season, dominating each set. Since 2023, the Owls have dominated the Tigers at home.

Oct. 26 at University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers

The Owls stay on the road to play the UAB Blazers. All-time, the Owls have taken eight out of twelve matches, but have lost the last three out of four games.

Last season, the Owls fell to UAB at home in four sets, with the first three decided by just two points. FAU took only one of those tight sets before the Blazers pulled away in the fourth to close the match.

The Owls look to take back control of this matchup with a win on the road.

Oct. 31 vs. Wichita State University Shockers

The Owls face the Wichita State Shockers up next. With a 1-2 record against the Shockers all-time, the history may be short, but meaningful.

Last season, the Shockers defeated the Owls 2-3 and ended the Owls’ impressive run in the AAC Championship in a 0-3 loss. The only match the Owls have defeated the Shockers in was at home, 3-2.

The Owls look to turn the page from last season’s struggles against the Shockers.

Nov. 2 vs. University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Owls stay at home to play the Golden Hurricane. The Hurricanes have the edge all-time with a 1-2 record against the Owls, but their first win came back in 2013, since both teams have taken one a piece.

Last season, the Owls fell to Tulsa in a 1-3 loss on the road, a game in which they couldn’t figure out how to contain the Golden Hurricanes’ offense. The last win against the Gold Hurricane came back in 2023 at home, 3-1.

The Owls look to stay undefeated at home against the Golden Hurricane.

Nov. 7 at Tulane University Green Wave

The Owls will travel to face the Green Wave in New Orleans. The Owls hold a 4-3 advantage over the Green Wave all-time, and their most recent matchups are 2-0.

Last season, the Owls defeated the Green Wave 3-1 at home on Senior Night. Tulane hasn’t won a game against the Owls since 2016; the last time they lost on their home floor was in 2011 in a 0-3 loss.

Nov. 9 at Rice University Owls

FAU will face Rice in a battle of the Owls. FAU is 5-8 all-time against Rice, but has won three straight matches, with one coming in the AAC Tournament.

Last season, FAU swept Rice in the regular season. The first came home in a sweep, and the next came in the semifinals, where history was made. Rice started 2-0, but FAU came back and won the match 3-2.

FAU hasn’t played well on the road against Rice, going 1-6 in program history.

*Nov 12 vs. University of South Florida Bulls

Nov. 14 vs. University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners

The Owls wrap up the season against the Roadrunners. FAU is 1-11 all-time against the Roadrunners, with their lone win coming in 2019.

Last season, the Roadrunners defeated the Owls 0-3 on the road. The Owls just couldn’t find an answer for their offense. The Owls are 0-6 against the Roadrunners on the road.

The Owls will be playing at home, where they are 1-3 against the Roadrunners. The Owls are looking to find a spark and change the theme of this matchup.

Anthony Ortiz is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or contact him on Instagram @ajortiz_38 for information regarding this or other stories.