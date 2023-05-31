Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin announce return to FAU

On Wednesday afternoon it was reported that Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to FAU.

Alijah Martin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) on the offensive against UTEP during the last home game of the 2022-23 season. Graphic by Nicholas Windfelder

On Wednesday afternoon, the duo of all-conference guards, Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis, withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft, solidifying their return to FAU, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Together let’s make history again and give NBA personnel no choice but to make Boca Raton a must-visit place to evaluate NBA talent,” read a statement from Martin.

Martin originally declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility on April 10, followed by Davis a day later who did the same.

During their process of “testing the waters”, they were reported to have met with several NBA organizations, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls for Martin, and the Sacramento Kings for Davis.

Davis averaged a team-high 13.8 points per game, including a 36-point performance during the Owls’ Jan. 5 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he became the first player in tournament history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a single game, leading FAU to a comeback victory over Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Martin was the Owls’ second-leading scorer behind Davis this past season, averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 assists per game.

He averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in FAU’s five tournament games, but saved his best for last as he fielded a 26-point, 7-rebound performance in their heartbreaking loss to San Diego State University in the national semifinal.

Now with both Davis and Martin’s return to FAU made official, the Owls will be running things back next season with nearly the exact same roster tallied the nation’s best overall record on the way to the Final Four.

Cameron Priester is the Editor-at-large for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron