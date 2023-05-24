Gov. Ron DeSantis announces presidential bid

DeSantis files paperwork for his candidacy for president of the United States on Wednesday, ending speculation of his intent to run.

After months of national speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally revealed his intention to run for the presidency by filing campaign paperwork on Wednesday. DeSantis will also be on a Twitter Spaces event with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday evening where he is expected to announce his campaign.

The Florida Senate voted on April 28 to approve an amendment made to election bill SB 7050, which will allow DeSantis to run for president while remaining governor. The bill will go into effect July 1.

In March, Gov. DeSantis’ communications director said Rep. Randy Fine would make a “good candidate” for the university’s presidency. Fine, a Republican, presides over a district which covers southern Brevard County. Part of DeSantis’ responsibilities include appointing members of FAU’s Board of Trustees, who make many budgetary decisions for the institution.

English instructor Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, believes DeSantis is not worthy to be an elected leader in a democratic society.

“To him, differing opinions, diversity of viewpoints, and debate must all be extinguished by government force. He has failed the test of liberty put before all democratically elected leaders, and he has done so with a demonstrated hatred of every person who does not look, think, love, pray, or act exactly like him,” Gothard wrote in a statement.

FAU faculty staff from multiple departments declined to comment on the potential effects of DeSantis’ presidential bid announcement on the university.

History professor Sandra Norman was reluctant to relay her feelings without a clearer idea of how the political implications of DeSantis’ run could impact the university.

“Get back to me in the fall when we know (maybe) how we are impacted. But I don’t think he lasts long in the race,” she said.

Student Government representatives, FAU College Republicans, university spokesperson Joshua Glanzer and Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement, Donald Van Pelt, did not reply to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Senior political science major Christian Valverde believes DeSantis running for president is a good move.

“I believe that a Desantis presidential bid could be great for our country,” Valverde wrote in a statement to the UP. “Even though he may be a very divisive figure who you either love or hate, there’s a very good reason he’s one of the most popularly elected governors in our state’s history.”

FAU College Democrats President Nathaniel Galang foresees what he believes will be a continued attack on education with DeSantis presidential candidacy.

“In Florida we’ve seen a crackdown on civil liberties, especially in education,” Galang said. “He’s gone after labor, with restrictions on unions hurting our health care workers and teachers. If he were to win the presidency, we’d see the worst of DeSantis pushed across the nation.”

