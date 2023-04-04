SG comes together for walk to fight against sexual assault

SG and the FAU community will be coming together on April 5 to have a Sexual Assault Awareness Walk as a part of the annual “It’s On Us” week.

SG is having a walk to raise awareness about sexual assault on college campuses. The walk, which is part of the “It’s On Us” week, will take place on April 5 at 11 a.m., starting on the Housing Lawn by the barbecue pits.

It’s On Us is a national campaign created to raise awareness of sexual assault on college campuses nationwide, through awareness and education. FAU hosts It’s On Us every year in April as part of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the walk will be a part of other activities throughout the week across FAU’s different campuses including Jupiter and Davie.

Director of Psychoeducational Programming (PEP Talk), Justine Kantor, alongside Boca Campus Gov. Deanna Mancuso, SG President’s Chief of Staff Nicole Abreu, and FAU Victim Services, organized the walk.

“At FAU, we do not tolerate sexual assault and together we are going to stand up and fight. Student Government wants students to know that they don’t have to stay silent, that they can speak up and we will hear them, and most importantly, that we will always stand by them,” wrote Kantor.

Participants will receive water and shirts. They are encouraged to bring supportive posters. The walk is expected to last between 15-20 minutes, according to Kantor, and will loop through the Breezeway.

“This walk will unite students to spread awareness for an issue close to our hearts. At this walk, I encourage everyone to support the FAU community and give students a platform to promote sexual assault awareness on campus and everywhere else,” wrote Mancuso.

After the walk, there will be a student speaker followed by Katherine Cascio, who will represent Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), discussing trauma related to sexual assault. Abreu, who proposed for CAPS to attend the event, wants students to come out of the event not just to understand why they need to prevent sexual assault and violence, but also to provide support for those who went through sexual assault.

“It is important to understand that healing can often be painful, difficult, and confusing, and we all should try to be more understanding and caring to those around us so that those who survived the initial trauma, feel comfortable and safe enough to begin healing,” wrote Abreu.