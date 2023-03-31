New presidential search virtual sessions

FAU Presidential Search Committee Chair Brad Levin announced that FAU will be holding three additional Presidential Search listening sessions via Zoom on Monday, April 3. The sessions are scheduled for 8 – 9:30 a.m., 1 – 2 p.m., and 6 – 7:30 p.m., and interested individuals can access the Zoom links for each session:

These sessions will be hosted by the search firm AGB Search, a firm with significant expertise in executive recruitment for universities throughout the United States. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the presidential search process and offer input on the desired qualities of the next FAU president.

FAU’s Presidential Search began in January 2022 after former President John Kelly’s resignation. All FAU students, faculty, staff, and alumni are welcome to attend the listening sessions and share their thoughts on the desired qualifications and characteristics of the next FAU president.